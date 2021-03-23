national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 11:41 PM

UPSC declares results of Civil Services Main exam

Representational Photo
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results of civil services (main) examination 2020.

Personality Tests (interviews) of the successful candidates will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the office of the UPSC at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, it said.

“They are, therefore, advised to keep the said documents ready with them. The e-summon letters of personality tests (interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the commission’s website www.Upsc.Gov.In & www.Upsconline.In,” it said.

No paper summon letters will be issued for the personality tests (interviews) by the commission, it said. “No request for change in the date and time of the personality test (interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” the statement said.

