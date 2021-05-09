national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 12:08 AM

Uranium recovery in Mumbai: NIA takes over case

Representational Photo
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it has taken over the case related to the recovery of 7.1 kg “natural uranium” worth Rs 21.30 crore in Mumbai.

The anti-terror agency took over the case on Saturday from Mumbai Police on the Union Home Ministry’s order and re-registered the case under section 24(1)(a) of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962. The first case was lodged at Mumbai’s Kalachowki Police Station on May 5.

“The case relates to the seizure of 7.1 kg of ‘Natural Uranium’ having value of about Rs 21.30 crore from illegal possession of accused persons JigarJayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Choudhary,” the NIA said.

“Pursuant to registeration of the case, requisite actions as per law for expeditious investigation of case have been initiated.”

The NIA on Thursday collected the FIR and other information about the seizure from Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad which arrested Pandya and Choudhary and seized the uranium from their possession on May 5.

Thane resident Panday, 27, and Mankhurd (Mumbai) scrap dealer Choudhary, 31, were produced before a special NIA court which granted police custody for 12 days.

Soon after the recovery of uranium like-substance from Pandya, the Maharashtra ATS first sent it for scientific analysis to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The report was received on May 5.

