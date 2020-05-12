US' CDC commits USD 3.6 million to India's COVID19 fight

The US’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has committed USD 3.6 million to assist India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the aid will support prevention, preparedness and response activities.

The funds will also be used to support the development of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) centres of excellence that can improve the ability of hospital networks to detect COVID-19 and strengthen local health systems through enhanced surveillance and monitoring systems, a US Embassy statement said.

“This initial tranche of funding will seek to further strengthen and support the Indian government’s efforts to increase laboratory capacity for SARS-COV-2 testing, including molecular diagnostics and serology,” the embassy said.

The CDC will work with local partners to assist in the development of a strong public health workforce to support India’s capacity to respond not only to the COVID-19 pandemic but to future threats as well.