national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:10 AM

Vahan places 5K workers a month through WhatsApp

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:10 AM
Representational Photo

Vahan, an Artificial Intelligence-enabled livelihood platform, on Friday said that it is placing 5,000 blue-collar workers every month through its WhatsApp-enabled chatbot called Mitra.

The platform also announced reaching a significant milestone of providing employment opportunities to over 1 lakh blue-collar professionals.

Trending News
File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

'Sticky bombs': Security forces redraw SOPs; ask public not to leave vehicles unattended

Vahan said it currently has 5 million users on its platform and is adding 2.5 lakh people every month.

The digital startup said it is growing at the rate of 25 per cent per month because of the simplicity and ease of use of the WhatsApp API (Application Programming Interface).

“The blue-collar segment is an underserved market in India despite constituting the bulk of the workforce,” Madhav Krishna, Founder and CEO, Vahan, said in a statement.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Three schools closed in Budgam after teachers, students test Covid-19 positive

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

Kashmir doctors' body urges authorities to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination for teachers

To apply, job seekers need to simply text “Hi” to Vahan’s WhatsApp-enabled chatbot ‘Mitra’, answer a few questions, and expect to be placed in a job within three days. “We are set to become the country’s largest blue-collar recruiter in the next 18 months,” the Vahan CEO said.

Related News