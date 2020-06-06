VedMarwah dies in Goa

VedMarwah, former Delhi police commissioner who later served as governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand died in Goa on Friday. He was 87.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mapusa town in North Goa district, acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa Jaspal Singh said.

Marwah was admitted to the hospital almost three weeks back after he suffered a fall at his residence in Goa.

Marwah had served as the governor of Manipur (1999- 2003), Mizoram (2000-2001) and Jharkhand (2003-2004).

He was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and served as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90. He was also adviser to the governor in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.