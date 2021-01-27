Violence in Delhi|Farmer leaders 'named' in FIR

As many as 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, YogendraYadav, Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have been named in an FIR in connection with the violence during the tractor parade that left 300 police personnel injured even as two farmer unions on Wednesday withdrew from the agitation against the farm laws.

Delhi Police said that 22 FIRs have been filed and around 200 people detained. Multiple videos and CCTV footage are being scanned to identify those involved in the violence and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

The FIR registered at SamaypurBadli names 37 farmer leaders including Tikait, Yadav, Darshan Pal and Chaduni and their role will be probed, the police said.

The case has been registered under various sections of IPC including 147, 148 (related to rioting), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy). Even as the farmer unions continued to allege that “anti-social” elements had perpetrated the violence to “torpedo” their peaceful agitation against the farm laws, Tuesday’s incidents that have been widely condemned started taking a toll with BharatiyaKisan Union (Bhanu) and All India KisanSangharsh Coordination Committee withdrawing from the protests on the Delhi’s borders.

The protesting farmer leaders are now considering postponement of their foot march to Parliament on February 1 against the three farm laws in the wake of the violence during the Republic Day.

A senior farmer leader said that SamkyuktaKisanMorcha (SKM), which is an umbrella body of 41 protesting unions, will take a final call on the postponement of the February 1 foot march.