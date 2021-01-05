VIT campus placement drive secures 7403 job offers

Despite the pandemic, 7,403 job offers were rolled out by 382 companies through virtual campus recruitments across VIT campuses at Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal this year, a college statement said today.

According to the statement, as many as 4,503 students have received multiple offers. The results were announced by G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT.

The Placement season for this year began in July 2020 at VIT-AP and will continue up to May 2021. “As on 4th Jan 2021 VIT-AP first batch of graduates secured 426 job offers from 75 Companies. the statement reads.

Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor emphasised that in order the students benefit from the placement opportunities, VIT-AP has the final semester as the Cooperative Education Programme (co-op).