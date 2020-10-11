national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 11:14 PM

WB tour operators hail J&K Tourism deptt's outreach prog

‘Others need to take cue; amid gloomy days, J&K tourism emerges as ray of hope’
File Pic

These days, it is the season of festivities in West Bengal in view of the upcoming Durga Puja. But what has added to these festivities is the decision of the J&K government to open up UT tourism sector with easing of COVID restrictions.

In this backdrop, a team of officials from J&K Tourism department have been holding series of meetings with the representatives of Tour and Travel industry of West Bengal.

The J&K tourism officials met prominent tour operators of the state and representatives of various tourist trade bodies including Manav Soni, Chairman, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI)-Eastern Region,  Somnath Chowdhary; President, Travel Agents Association of Bengal (TAAB), Sanjeev Mehra; President, SKAL-Kolkata, Anil Punjabi; Chairman, Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI)-WB, Madan Agarwal; Charmain, Association of Tourism Service Providers of Bengal (ATSPB), Debjit Dutta; Chairman, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India-WB and host of other tour operators.

During these meetings, heads of the tour bodies said these were the first face to face interactions ever by any state/UT since the pandemic swept the country.

The Travel Association heads were all praise for the J&K Tourism department for taking the bold initiative and being the first to do so in the entire country.

“After months of virtual meetings, thanks to the initiative of J&K government, we are interacting in actual” remarked Manav Soni, Chairman TAAI-Eastern Region.

President, TAAB, Somnath Chowdhary while describing his long association with J&K tourism said that in these gloomy days, J&K has emerged as a ray of hope for the tourism stakeholders of West Bengal and the rest of the country.

“All other states must now take a cue and move in a positive direction for the revival of the tourism industry in the country,” he said. West Bengal accounts for among the top most tourist sending states to J&K. “Ask any Bengali about his choices to visit and you will always find Kashmir at the top” said President SKAl-Kolkata, Sanjeev Mehra.

The J&K tourism officials gave an overview of the emerging tourist scenario in the UT with a host of activities being planned for the autumn and the coming winter season. Tourist Officer, Kolkata, Ehsan ul Haq Syed moderated these meetings.

