IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 2:17 AM

Weather to remain wet for next 3-4 days

Rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of India: MoEF
Several parts of India may witness rain and thunderstorm in next 3-4 days, the ministry of earth sciences has predicted and temperature could drop in the national capital by few notches.

Thunderstorm with lightning, hail and squall is likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoEF).

“Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep on May 13,” said the official statement.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep, on May 15. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, isolated places in North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Goa and Telangana on May 16.

