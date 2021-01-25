national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:51 AM

Website about gallantry award recipients launched

UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:51 AM
File Pic

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a revamped website that provides information about gallantry awards in India and their recipients since Independence.

Along with portal, he also launched a gallantry award quiz competition and an e-magazine ‘Shauryawaan’.

“If a programme about our brave security forces is aired on television, it stays in our memory for a few moments only. But due to this portal, the information will be able to to us round the clock,” Singh said after unveiling the website gallantryawards.Gov.In.

