Website about gallantry award recipients launched

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a revamped website that provides information about gallantry awards in India and their recipients since Independence.

Along with portal, he also launched a gallantry award quiz competition and an e-magazine ‘Shauryawaan’.

“If a programme about our brave security forces is aired on television, it stays in our memory for a few moments only. But due to this portal, the information will be able to to us round the clock,” Singh said after unveiling the website gallantryawards.Gov.In.