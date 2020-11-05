WhatsApp introduces 'disappearing messages'

WhatsApp on Thursday said it is introducing ‘disappearing messages’ feature on its platform that will allow new messages sent to a chat to disappear after seven days.Thefeature will be rolled out to all users this month. The Facebook-owned company said the goal is “to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever”.

“That’s why we’re excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp. When the ‘disappearing messages’ feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private,” it said in a statement. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, administrators will have the control.