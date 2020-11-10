WhatsApp rolls out shopping button

WhatsApp on Tuesday said it has added a new shopping button on its app to make it easier for people to discover a business’ catalog to get information about the goods and services offered by the firm.

More than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day and more than 40 million people view a business’ catalog each month – including more than 3 million in India.

“And, we want to make the shopping experience even better — especially as we get ready for a holiday shopping season unlike any other when people will need helpful ways to make purchases remotely and businesses want digital tools to close sales,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

It added that the Facebook-owned company is rolling out a new shopping button on WhatsApp to make it easier for people to discover a business’ catalog so they know what goods or services it offers. Previously, people had to click into the business’ profile to see if the business had a catalog.