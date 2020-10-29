national, Today's Paper
Whole world knows Pak role: India

The whole world knows about Pakistan’s role and no amount of denial can hide this truth, India said on Thursday in a sharp reaction to Islamabad’s objection to references to it and cross-border terrorism in the Indo-US joint statement after their 2+2 dialogue.

“The whole world knows truth about Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

“Even their leaders have time and again spoken about their role with regard to terrorism,” Srivastava said.

Pakistan on Wednesday called it “unwarranted” the reference made towards it.

Asked about Pakistan’s objection to changes in the land laws in Jammu and Kashmir, Srivastava said it is an internal matter of India and no country has any locus standi to comment on it.

“You would be aware that the government has taken a number of measures in recent time for socio-economic development and improvement of livelihood in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India.

“Therefore, these decisions relate to internal affairs of India. No country has any locus standi to comment on it,” he said.

