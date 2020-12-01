national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 12:40 AM

With 31,000 new COVID cases, India's tally nears 95 lakh

With 31,118 new coronavirus cases and 482 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 94,62,809 on Tuesday, as the fatality toll touched 1,37,621, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,35,603 active cases, whereas 88,89,585 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The recovery rate stands at 93.94 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent, the Ministry said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 18,23,896 cases till date. There are 91,623 active cases and 47,151 Covid-19 deaths.

According to the Ministry, over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States and UT, i.e. Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 63 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.46 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 6,31,89,103 and 14,66,762, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,35,36,216 and 2,67,987 respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases.

