Women students express solidarity with Safoora Zargar

Women students on Thursday expressed solidarity with jailed Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who is three months pregnant and is being trolled online over the identity of her unborn child’s father.

The students used #WithSafooraAgainstSlander on social media, demanding that the online ”slandering” against her must stop.

Some students even posted their pictures carrying placards with slogans like ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Drop charges against her’ and sought a legal action against those maligning her online.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh tweeted a picture of Zargar and wrote, “A pregnant woman, been put behind the bars and the s*** shamming she is facing. Is this what makes our country great ?Arrest #KapilMishra #WithSafooraAgainstSlander.”

On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission For Women had issued notice to police over trolls “slandering” Zargar on social media. Zargar, the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested in April in connection with anti-CAA protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in February. Later, she was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the communal violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast district and sent to Tihar jail.