Work restarts at Ram temple site in Ayodhya

The work restarted at the Ram temple site in Ayodhya, two months after it stopped due to a problem caused by the groundwater.

A member of the Shri Ram JanmabhoomiTeerthaKshetra, the trust overseeing the temple construction, said they have finalised the design of its foundation after discussions with engineers from the Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd.

A two-day puja was also performed at the temple site to mark the restarting of construction activity. Temple trust member Dr Anil Mishra said after the puja, digging has started and it will take almost 70 days to remove the debris. In the puja, Ram temple construction panel chairman Nripendra Mishra took part.