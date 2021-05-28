national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 1:51 AM

'Yaas' impact: One dead, 6 injured in Bihar

High tide waves due to Cyclone Yaas landfill, on May 26 . (ANI Photo)
Cyclone Yaas impacted several districts of Bihar on Friday as one person died and six were reportedly injured in Bihar’s Begusarai district after an old house collapsed. The incident occurred at Nonpur village under Teghra police station.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta Paswan. The house collapsed due to heavy rainfall for the last 36 hours. The injured persons, including two children, were admitted at Begusarai’s Sadar Hospital. They said that the roof of the house collapsed due to heavy rain and they were trapped under its debris. The local villagers rescued all of them.

Districts like Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Gaya, Nawada, Begusarai, Madhubani and Sitamarhi have registered continuous rainfall since Thursday morning.

Water-logging has been reported at several places in these districts. An approach road connecting Jai Prabha bridge along the Ganga river between Saran district in Bihar and Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh partially collapsed at the starting point of the bridge.

