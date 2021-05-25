national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 1:39 AM

Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Representational Image [Source: Comfreak from Pixabay]
Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said.

The IMD has also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

“The severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ (pronounced as ‘Yass’) over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm,” Mohapatra said.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday.

“It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip, it added.

