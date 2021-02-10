national, Today's Paper
Yemen rebel attack Saudi airport, sets plane on fire

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdom’s state television reported, an attack that threatens to escalate Yemen’s grinding war.

Firefighters brought the blaze at Abha airport under control, Saudi state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV said, adding there were no reports of civilian casualties. Saudi officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack soon afterward, with military spokesman YehiaSarea saying the group used four bomb-laden drones to target the airport.

