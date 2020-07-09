national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 11:57 PM

Youths from IB areas eligible for reservation in Govt jobs: JKSSB

Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board  (JKSSB) has clarified that youths from the International Border (IB) areas in the Union Territory are eligible to avail of the benefits of reservation applicable for them in government employment.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, tweeted Thursday and attached a copy of the corrigendum notification.

According to the corrigendum, youths from IB areas are eligible for the benefit of the reservation earmarked for them. As many as 8,575 vacancies for class-IV jobs were advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board last month. In April, it had sought applications to fill 1,889 posts of Accounts Assistant (panchayat).

