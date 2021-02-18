Zoom had 70x user growth in India amid pandemic

The pandemic-induced lockdowns resulted in a 70 times increase in the user base for Zoom in the four months to April 2020, the video conference app’s founder and Chief Executive Eric S Yuan said on Thursday.

He said the app, which enjoyed a runaway jump in valuations after the pandemic, will continue to be relevant for its users as the world switches to a hybrid mode of working, which entails dividing time between home and offices. Following the sudden imposition of the lockdown, video conferencing was the default connect with the world for all the people, and ensured that office work continued remotely and people stayed in touch with their dear ones.