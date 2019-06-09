Another Open Letter

Respected

Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, J&K

This is in continuation with my previous ‘open letter’ published in Greater Kashmir, 20th Nov’2017 (“Improving the Higher Education: An Open Letter to the Concerned”), addressed to the then Minister for Education, J&K (Mr. Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari) and Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department [HED], J&K (Dr. Asghar Hassan Samoon).

I, in the capacity of a faculty member in HED (and as a researcher), would like to bring to share some ideas, that might prove helpful in improving academics, and thus a way forward towards excellence in HED. I had highlighted many of these ideas in my previous letter as well, but most of these were not given due consideration. I am writing again to the concerned authorities with the hope that these suggestions will be give serious consideration as these ideas are not only constructive but helpful and significant in making HED more dynamic and vigorous.

1) That HED, initially, started the journal JK Knowledge Initiative—Higher Education Journal, and later split it into multiple journals—covering (Physical/ Bio/ Computer) Sciences and Social Sciences separately (like JK Research Journal in Mathematics and CS, JK Journal of Architecture & Engineering Sciences, JK Music Initiative, and J and K Higher education Trends) and many dedicated to the languages like Arabic, English, Hindi/ Dogri/ Punjabi, Kashmiri, Persian, Sanskrit, Urdu (namely Al-Tilmeez, The Fountain Pen, Shabd, Aagahi, Kaavish, Vangamay Gourvam, and Aala Taleem), etc. But the process came to a standstill/ cessation. The same needs to be re-started, continued, and sustained with necessary amendments and changes. Moreover, a strong ‘Editorial Board’ should be prepared for these journals, comprising reputed Scholars of the respective subjects as well as Faculty Members of HED having a strong publication record (which is possible by having their updated CVs/ Academic profiles, especially of the years they have been serving in the HED).

2) That ‘instructions’ be given to all College Principals for “celebrating” all the Special Days—having educational/ academic significance—like National Education Day, Science Day, Earth Day, Teachers Day, etc., by organising some special lectures, symposiums, etc., highlighting the importance and relevance of that ‘specific’ day.

3) That a course on Reading and Writing Skills be introduced as a must-have component of curricula for every stream (preferably in Semester-1), so that they may learn the proper rules, methods and techniques of reading and writing. This is one of the vital, but missing, aspects in the present syllabi.

4) That ‘Text-Reading’ be incorporated/ introduced as an essential component of curriculum, for all streams, so that students will be aware of the basic/ essential sources of each subject they study. Also, this will inculcate and indoctrinate reading-habits in the students which is presently lacking.

5) That the college principals be instructed for organizing Seminars, Conferences, Workshops, Symposiums by various Departments in their respective colleges on regular basis and as a compulsory activity. Though this is a must-have exercise as per UGC guidelines, but more stress should be laid on them to conduct such kind of activities on relevant and timely themes in the colleges—which will benefit both the student and teacher community.

6) That the faculty members be encouraged to participate not only in conferences and seminars of national/ international levels, but in other faculty developmental or exchange programs so that they may gain experience and exposure and utilise same in their respective colleges. But, as ‘permission’ from the respected Commissioner/ Secretary is required for participation in the conferences abroad, so it is very modestly suggested that a speedy/ fast track system/ mode, especially online mode, be created exclusively for attaining the approval/ permission for the same by the HED.

7) That all college principals be advised to submit the academic profile of the faculty members bi-annually (preferably in June and December) so that HED will have an updated information on the academic performances of the faculty members. Moreover, steps be taken to announce “Best Researcher of the Year” in Science, Social Science, Arts/ Humanities, Commerce, Computer Sciences, etc. among the Faculty members so that they devote a good time for the research as well as will boost their research potential.

8) That initiative be taken for enriching the libraries and make them not only student-centric but faculty-centric as well, so that faculty members involved in research may carry on their research smoothly and efficiently. Making libraries faculty-centric will eventually help in creating an inspirational atmosphere among the student community.

Though there are many other ways and methods to improve quality, but these are some of the submissions and I hope that you find them valuable and constructive for the academic excellence of HED. I am sure you find these submissions, proposals, and ideas worthy and valuable—and a way forward to excel more in academics and move some steps further towards excellence.

Thanking you in anticipation.

Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray

Assistant Professor

Islamic Studies , GDC Pulwama.