Endeavour, Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 12:21 AM

1 in 2 manufacturers facing lack of skilled workers: Survey

IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 12:21 AM

More than 1 in 2 manufacturers around the world feel their organisation lacks skilled workers to support smart manufacturing digitisation plans, according to a new survey.

Organisational complexity, integration and process reengineering are the most prevalent challenges for executing smart manufacturing initiatives.

Trending News

DRDO's 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar expected to be operational by 1st week of June

"They didn't even put her on a drip. They want the test (for COVID-19) first. What if she dies in the meantime? " asks the man in the video. [Screengrab]

Kupwara elderly alleges denial of treatment to ailing wife at PHC Vilgam for lack of COVID-19 test

Representational Photo

RTO Kashmir among 33 officers transferred

Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Record 73 single-day COVID-19 deaths in J&K, 54 in Jammu division alone

Combined, these challenges reflect the largest change management obstacles, according to the survey by market research firm Gartner.

In total, 439 respondents were interviewed across North America, Western Europe, and APAC regions.

“Our survey revealed that manufacturers are currently going through a difficult phase in their digitisation journey toward smart manufacturing,” said Simon Jacobson, vice president analyst, with the Gartner Supply Chain practice.

Latest News

Jio constructs largest international submarine cable system centred on India

Greater Kashmir

5 startups providing jobs in rural India

Startup Street: These could be India's next unicorns

Prof Mohiuddin Bhat : we have lost a gem

“They accept that changing from a break-fix mentality and culture to a data-driven workforce is a must. However, intuition, efficiency and engagement cannot be sacrificed,” Jacobson added.

Connected factory workers leverage various digital tools and data management techniques to improve and integrate their interactions with both physical and virtual surroundings while improving decision accuracy, proliferating knowledge and lessening variability.

Across all respondents, 83 per cent agreed that their leadership understands and accepts the need to invest in smart manufacturing.

“However, it does not reflect whether or not the majority of leaders understand the magnitude of change in front of them – regarding technology, as well as talent,” Jacobson said.

In the long term, it is important to establish a data-driven culture in manufacturing operations that is rooted in governance and training – without stifling employee creativity and ingenuity, the findings showed.

Related News