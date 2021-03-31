19 year old Mir Areiba launches her maiden book

A 19 year old Mir Areiba launched her maiden book titled Nimble Kingdom on Thursday at Distillery Gurugram, New Delhi.

Mir Areiba is a resident of Pampore and recently qualified her class 12th examination with a good percentage. She carries a sensitive heart reciprocating to the happenings around her, through verses.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Areiba said she gets inspired by everything which touches her heart.

“Be it a person or any situation, It should touch my heart and what strikes the chord is penned in the form of a poem,” she said.

Areiba pens down everything whatever flows out spontaneously on her notebook or in her handset (mobile). “I don’t have any particular time to pen down things,” she said.

From her childhood, Areiba possessed the passion to given vent to her emotions and feelings. She wrote her first poem when she was in class 6th.

“I was inspired by my grandmother, who unfortunately passed away last year. Her affection made me pen down my feeling for her. I continued writing till it got a shape of a book,” she said.

Areiba says that her sole aim to publish her book was to let people know what affects her.

“I want to highlight the natural beauty of Kashmir so people see it in a positive light. In one of the poems titled Kashmir, I have talked about its beauty.

Referring to her another Poem of the Book “Why” Areiba said she wants every individual to live for himself or herself and not worry about what others do.

“I make it a point to read everyone, as one can learn something from everyone which makes your life better,” she said.

After launching her maiden book, Areiba is also planning to publish her second book which will be a collection of her Urdu poems.

“My parents and my teachers have always been supportive and encouraged me. It is all because of their support that I am able to balance my studies and my writings ,” she said.

Areiba, however, extended her gratitude Tanuj Malhotra for his support to organize the launching ceremony of her first book.