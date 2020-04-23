A bitter truth of health infrastructure in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir became union territory on October 31st last year. By the time it entered its fifth month of existence, it was struck by Coronavirus that had been roaming without any restrictions from China to all over the world – at the moment 208 countries are affected by this virus. There is absolutely no doubt that the virus is deadly, and had J&K been the state, it would have struck this place as it did other states in the country.

The point I am trying to make here is that the health infrastructure is creaking. It has been further burdened by this pandemic that has come with different rules in the game . There is screening – green signal to go home, or if one is suspected is directed to quarantine centres, and there should be enough candidness and honesty in admitting that these quarantine centers wherever these have been set up are not helpful places to help the people to be. There are hygiene issues, and it is beyond comprehension that how could one or two bath rooms in a banquet hall, schools and colleges will help in improving the health of the quarantined people. Yes, there are quarantine centers set up in hotels and rest houses, but how many of the people, deemed to be in need of isolation, could be accommodated. There is something terribly wrong with the whole system of identifying the places and setting up beds for quarantining the people. Unless there was a definite reason to quarantine the people, they should have been allowed to go home.

This happened because the health care infrastructure is in shambles. The blame cannot be laid at anyone’s door except for the history of our governance system when we were a state, the most influential state in the country having international attention because the circumstances of its division in 1947-1948 were different from that of the other states/provinces in the country. That political part of the history of the state always kept us torn between our political ideologies and more often than not we were in a confrontational mode with Delhi.

So what were our priorities – to agitate politically all the time? No other sector was paid any attention. Health was one of the sectors that suffered because it was a low priority area in the eyes of our rulers in the erstwhile state. Their attention was more focused, paradoxically, in obliging Delhi or confronting it. Within the (erstwhile) state, there were fights. There also was meanness in politics. Politicians would not allow the health centres and sub district hospitals unless those were located in their constituencies or the place of their choice. There were instances when they would want their buildings to be hired at an inflated rent. Same was true for the schools and colleges.

Before proceeding further, let me be very clear, that J&K has produced best of doctors who have a worldwide reputation of treating the patients suffering from trauma and other dangerous conditions. Today, too, they have sacrificed everything of theirs, and working 24×7 to serve the Covid-19 patients. It is more admirable as they are performing their duties without necessary protective gears. There was, and, is, absolute shortage of testing kits, the story of non-availability of ventilators is more worrisome.

A thought keeps on nagging, we would have been in a better position in all sectors – we would have had good hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, highways – had we not wasted our time, energy and resources on the political gaming all the time. This sad story becomes sadder when it is realized that the five medical colleges sanctioned in 2012 have not become fully functional even today. These colleges are without proper building; insufficient number of faculty members, leave aside other requisites in these colleges.

Similar is the story of AIIMS – J&K was to have two AIIMS – one in Awantipora and another in Samba district of Jammu. These were sanctioned in 2015. Practically five years have passed; the buildings of these institutions are yet to show up. When will this process be completed, no one knows. And, as of today, we are nowhere close to coming out of this pandemic for we are facing acute shortage of almost everything that doctors require. The health experts have warned that we haven’t reached as yet, then there is another warning that it would come in second wave in the winters.

If we are not prepared for such emergencies, the blame should be taken by the politicians who told us to focus on politics, politics and politics only. These three Ps have destroyed our preparedness in all sectors. This is the bitter truth.