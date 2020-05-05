A fit case for digital currency

Uncontrolled COVID-19 pandemic continues to throw unique challenges to even strong establishments, indicating an inevitable change in the world order. The geopolitical landscape as well as socio-economic order in the global context stands derailed by this most complex catastrophe of the modern times. This situation has created a huge challenge to the leaderships across the globe as their established laws and practices of governance, be it political or corporate, have been almost swept by the pandemic. Even as it’s a health emergency, it has simultaneously created a never-before-seen economic emergency even in strong economies in the world. In other words, the coronavirus is acting as a termite on the global monetary system, threatening an economic depression which could be more dangerous than the Great Depression of 1930s. There is a writing on the wall that the post pandemic situation would be confronting economic losses which will be both massive and enduring in nature.

As the pandemic has forced us to visualize a new world order, which global experts too have vetted as inevitable, the pressure on the leaderships mounts further when it comes to realign practices of governance with the COVID-19 induced changes. Precisely, the world is at crossroads. Even one critical change can turn the tide for or against us. It would be a test of abilities to strike with the right kind of changes to get the economy on the right track.

Let’s take up the issue of monetary system. The Covid-19 crisis among other things has pushed the central banks across the globe to pursue digitalization of the global monetary system. In fact, digitalization of the monetary system is seen as one of the arsenals to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and its implementation is inevitable. In digitalization of the monetary system, the primary move is to shift from physical currency to digital currency. In the outbreak of coronavirus, it was found that currency notes and coins can aid the spread of this deadly virus. Some countries have already asked their citizens to stop using currency notes altogether. Media reports revealed that South Korea’s central bank was taking all notes out of circulation for two weeks, and even burning some, to reduce the spread of the virus. Reports also stated that China burnt a good chunk of its currency as a measure to put breaks on the outbreak of coronavirus.

Remarkably, a bulletin from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the body owned by 62 central banks, has highlighted cash concerns because of the COVID-19 virus. It states that perceived risks, valid or not, brings the potential for digital payments to the fore. And the BIS specifically makes a case for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

Let me quote some facts listed by the BIS in its bulletin. It says research has shown that viruses can persist on banknotes. That’s based on past research relating to influenza and other viruses as well as more recent COVID-19 research, which show non-porous surfaces are better at transferring the illness. However, the bulletin points out that there are no proven cases of transmission through cash, and scientists found the risks are thought to be low compared to other frequently touched objects. The main risk for COVID-19 is thought to be airborne droplets. Plus, using cards at point of sale terminals also carries some risks, particularly PIN pads. In both cases, washing hands is important.

Now, what can be done by the government in the given coronavirus induced global mayhem? The immediate answer to this question is to convert the crisis into an opportunity as the stage is set for introducing official digital currency to substitute the physical currency in the long run. India has been pursuing its mission to launch a digital currency since long and the crisis is an opportunity to realize the dream. Experts have also been pitching for introducing electronic currency by bringing advanced technologies into play to safeguard the interests of the country and its citizens. So, with many revolutionary technologies like payment mechanisms such as UPI, blockchain available around us, a lot can be achieved in the financial landscape. By invoking technology to design a digital currency platform can unlock numerous ways for much better economic practices.

To be precise, this is the time to “never let a crisis go to waste,” and move to digital money which could be integrated within all UPI enabled payment systems. Of course, use of physical currency notes can’t be stopped abruptly, but establishing a platform for digital currency can be started right now and then rolled out in phases to fully substitute physical currency. For a while, digital as well as physical currency can be allowed to co-exist.

In this regard, a queue can be taken from China, which, in a significant move, amid COVID-19 crisis launched a trial of digital yuan, eRMB, in four urban centres of the country for specific services. The eRMB “will not be issued in large amounts” for public use in the short term, and that the digital currency in circulation would “not lead to an inflation surge”.

In the backdrop of given scenario, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) needs to seriously pursue its own virtual (crypto) currency. Notably, some time back, it was reported that India along with other BRICS countries were mulling to introduce their own common cryptocurrency to counter USD. Even there has been a buzz about India, China and Russia developing their own fiat cryptocurrencies. While Dubai, Venezuela, and few other countries have already made their plans official, India’s crypto plans and developments have rather been on a slow track. Now is the time for India to strike with its own cryptocurrency.

For common man’s understanding, cryptocurrency is basically a digital cash, created from code. It‘s just a software that everybody can download for free. It’s through this software one can receive and send cryptocurrencies. It’s monitored by a peer-to-peer internet protocol. Every peer has a record of the complete history of all transactions and thus of the balance of every account. It’s completely decentralized with no server or central authority.

Some examples of this virtual currency are Biticon, Ethereal and Ripple. Bitcoin is the largest and oldest of cryptocurrencies, which is trading at a huge premium across various global exchanges. Today, cryptocurrencies have been found as a fast and comfortable means of payment across the globe.

Broadly speaking, the virtual currency has two properties: transactional and monetary properties. As far as transactional properties are concerned, the transactions are irreversible after it’s confirmed.

Although the cryptocurrency has gained broader acceptance and growing user-base, the laws and regulations around bear some question marks. Notably, in December 2013, the regulator issued warning cautioning users of virtual currencies against risks at the time when India already had few cryptocurrency exchanges and services running. This impacted the operations and the virtual currency trading was called violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules. Later, the RBI banned use of banking channel in cryptocurrency transactions, which very recently the Supreme Court lifted and asked the apex bank to allow trade in virtual currency and cryptocurrency

Here it’s worth mentioning that in December 2014, the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan infused new blood among investors when he said, “I have no doubt that down the line, we will be moving towards a primarily cashless society…and we will have some kinds of currencies like this (bitcoin) which will be at work.” He further added, “I think these virtual currencies will certainly get much better, much safer and over time will be the form of transaction, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, unlike decentralized cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, that allow users to transfer value with no central authority or third party involved, the government-backed digital currency can be put under the centralized mechanism of the RBI to keep track on transactions.

