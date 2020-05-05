A looming mental health crisis

The Coronavirus is undoubtedly changing the way we live. Nations are under quarantine. People are out of work. Schools remain closed, indefinitely. There is a lot going on, and there are incredible changes. The kind of fear is what most of us feel. The COVID-19 crisis is just beginning and undoubtedly will become worse. But while most people are focused on the impact on the economy or worried about their physical health, there is another public health crisis looming over us all – mental health crisis.

Covid-19 patients, their families and those caring for them in quarantine centers and especially medicos who are handling them could be especially at risk for anxiety, depression, and other conditions.

Millions of people face not just the spread of a new and dangerous virus, but also the measures necessary to stem that spread, which has cut people off from friends, family, doctors, and others who could ordinarily support them through difficult times. As weeks of distancing turn into months, many people are experiencing a greater and greater sense of isolation.

The painful changes brought about by the Coronavirus will cause a spike in mental health problems that could persist long after the most immediate threat of the virus is over. Among people who contract Covid-19 and are hospitalized, they are at high levels of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Medicos who are on the front lines battling the virus, without the appropriate equipment in India, especially in Kashmir, are having considerable rates of anxiety, insomnia, and depressive symptoms. While the current crisis is stressful for everyone, people who already have conditions like anxiety or depression may be especially at risk.

The stress and isolation of living in a pandemic are taking a toll on mental health of Kashmiris, because we even lack basic facilities here in healthcare and are not prepared for this pandemic. Our healthcare workers are fighting the battle with no weapons, not even basic protective equipments.

For all of us, life changed nearly overnight, with little time to prepare. Feeling powerless in the face of such a widespread threat is common and real. When we are dealing with a difficult situation, the more control we have, the less stressed we are. But for all of us right now, the only control we have is to sit at home and save our lives and give our contribution in saving others. We are unable to see our friends and loved ones which makes the situation worse. Loneliness is a big source of stress. Being lonely is associated with an increased risk of stroke and heart disease. Today, the risks of loneliness could be magnified by the stress of living during a pandemic.

Factors from looming severe shortages of resources to the imposition of unfamiliar public measures that infringe on personal freedoms are likely to increase emotional distress during this time. After disasters, most people are resilient and do not succumb to psychopathology. But the pandemic does have the potential to trigger or worsen clinical conditions like anxiety and depression and some groups of people are at especially high risk.

Obliviously, healthcare workers, people who get sick and those with existing mental health conditions could be especially at risk.

Covid-19 patients themselves as such a group can experience delirium and agitation as a result of the virus. They as survivors from intensive care do have a lot of psychological symptoms that match conditions from depression to PTSD. In addition to patients, healthcare workers are also at risk of the most serious mental health effects. Besides witnessing eerie scenes while dealing with the patients, they face their own risk of infection because of shortages of protective equipment. And at the end of the day, they’re still going home and self-isolating in the way everybody else is, so they have all of that impact as well. The combined impact of these stressors could lead to mental health diagnoses and, in the long term, could cause people to leave the health care field. Unfortunately, a lot of people will probably not necessarily want to continue in their career because the basic facilities are lacking.

A third group that could face added risk is those who had mental health conditions before the pandemic began. People with conditions like anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, or PTSD may find their symptoms worsened by the stress of living during a pandemic. People are running away from quarantine centers because there are not facilities, tests are not done.

Resources and tips that may be helpful

Manage your stress: Lay a solid foundation for your mental health and well-being by prioritizing your sleep, and practice good sleep hygiene. Eat well to manage stress. Exercise, it will lower your stress levels, help you to better regulate your emotions and improve your sleep.

Know your Fears: One way to manage moments of distress is to know your fears that tend to contribute to your cycle of distress and feelings of being overwhelmed. To avoid these negative emotional spirals use breathing exercises: breathe in for four counts, hold for four, breathe out for four and hold for four, then repeat, can de-escalate the cycle and help you regain control.

Keeping to routine is important: It helps to manage anxiety, and will help you to adapt more quickly to this current reality. Find something to do that is not work and is not virus-related that brings you joy. Working in short bursts with clear breaks will help maintain your clarity of thought.

Use the magical Word “ Compassionate”: There is much that we cannot control right now, but how we talk to ourselves and others during these challenging times can provide a powerful buffer to these difficult circumstances .Our compassionate attitude with ourselves and with others will help us to maintain inner Peace.

Maintain connections: Connect with others. Reaching out to people you trust is one of the best way to reduce anxiety, depression, loneliness, and boredom during social distancing and isolation. You can use the telephone, email, text messaging, and social media to connect with friends, family, and others.

Manage uncertainty by staying in the present:

Take each day as it comes and focus on the things you can control. There are endless blessings for which we should thankful to Allah. This is probably a stressful time and testing time for all of us. Remember Allah, make

Dua which is a powerful weapon through which we can protect ourselves and those around us.

If you are a student, read, do homework, stay connected with your classmates, teachers by whatizup, email and keep up with class work. If you are a teacher, share your responsibility by helping your students in their studies and reach to those who are in need of help in studies. Teachers are now trying to work from home and have started online classes.

Engage in or develop a hobby: Try something new you have not tried before to challenge yourself. Involve yourself in creative activities.

Spend quality time with your family: Sit down with your family and discuss childhood memories and instances and watch how everyone opens up! Don’t hesitate in bringing out childhood or adolescent photo albums or your parents’ wedding albums.



Learn a new skill every day: For those who have the time and energy, learning a new skill like gardening can also have a psychological impact. That’s a way of staying productive.

Author is Research Scholar in clinical Psychology. Lecturer in Education Department