UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 12:25 AM

A shared legacy

Religion of Abraham [Ibrahim (A.S)] is a shared legacy of the People of the Book. The Patriarch of prophets bequeathed his legacy to his sons—Ishmael (A.S) and Isaac (A.S) and in turn the legacy was passed to Jacob [Yaqub (A.S)] and further on to his sons. The legacy, that is the religion of Abraham has to be followed by the People of the Book, lest they debase their souls, as is laid down in the Holy Verses of Surah Al Baqarah:

‘’And who turns away from the religion of Abraham but as debase their souls with folly? Him we chose and rendered pure in this world: and he will be in the Hereafter in the ranks of Righteous’’ (130)  

The Holy Verse implies that Abraham was chosen and purified by Allah. Istafa is the Quranic idiom for the process of choosing and purifying. This is thus the root word of Mustafa—an attribute of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh)  

 ‘Behold! His Lord said to him: ‘’Submit (thy will to Me): He said: ‘’I bow (my will) to the Lord and Cherisher of the Universe.’’ (131)

Abraham was asked to submit, which he did, making him a believer in Islam—hence a Muslim, as he bowed to Lord and cherisher of universe. The legacy was carried by his sons, and thence by Jacob:

‘And this was the legacy that Abraham left to his sons and so did Jacob; ‘’Oh my sons! Allah hath chosen the Faith for you; then die not except in the state of submission (to Allah)’ (132)

The progenies—sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons were asked to remain in state of submission, while following the prescribed religion-Islam, as noted in what Jacob told his sons:

‘Were ye witnesses when death appeared before Jacob? Behold, he said to his sons: ‘’What will ye worship after me?’ ’They said: ‘’We shall worship thy God and the God of thy fathers,—of Abraham, of Ismail, and Isaac—the one (True) God; to him we bow (in Islam)’ (133)

