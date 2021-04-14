A spiritual Journey

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The month starts with the sighting of the crescent moon and consists of 29 or 30 days. The doors of heaven are opened and doors of hell are closed.

Fasting during Ramadhan is not just to be hungry all day long but to learn self control, patience, sacrifice, with spiritual and mental purification. Ramadhan had secured its unique position among Muslims. This is the month in which Allah (SWT) sent down the first verses of the Quran to Prophet Mohammad (SAW) on the night of “Laiat-ul-Qadar”. Lailat-ul-Qadar or Shab-e-Qadar is known as the night of power, value, destiny and the night of measures. Allah Almighty grants forgiveness and bliss to his believers on this night. Allah sys in Quran:

“The month of Ramadhan is the month in which the Quran has been sent down as guidance for mankind containing clear signs which lead to the straight path and distinguishing the truth from falsehood”.

Ramadhan is a time of spiritual reflection, self improvement and heightened devotion and worship. It teaches us to practice self discipline, self control, sacrifice and empathy for those who are less fortunate, thus encouraging actions of generosity and compulsory charity. Allah says in the Quran, in Surah Al-Baqarah

“O you who believe,

Siyam is prescribed on you as it was prescribed

to those before you so that you may become self restrained”.

The importance of Ramadhan is clearly expressed in several sayings of the Prophet. The Prophet (S.A.W) said,

“ He who fasts during Ramadhan with faith and seeks his reward from Allah will have his past sins forgiven, he who prays during the night in Ramadhan with faith and seeks his reward from Allah will have his past sins forgiven and he who passes Lailatal-Qadar in prayer with faith and seeks his reward from Allah will have his past sins forgiven.

Dear readers, Ramadhan gives a chance to redevelop our connection with Allah by fasting, offering prayers and avoiding bad doings for the appreciation of Allah. Let us concentrate less on materialistic things in this month and spend time with Allah.

Fasting is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. The fasting for the sake of Allah grants purification, teaches self control, keeps thoughts clean, refrains from the sinful acts like backbiting, insulting someone, and fighting. By fasting, you can feel the pain of needy people and can nurture empathy towards the less privileged.

Ramadhan is only few days away from us. Let us all welcome this holy month whole heartedly and concentrate on our faith and spend less time on the concerns of our daily lives. Let us spend several hours praying and studying the Quran. There are many important things to understand when fasting during the holy month of Ramadhan to be able to take maximum benefit from the wisdom and teachings we may gain during this month. We must pay attention to the purification of our manners, recognizing change for the better, repentances, and sensing the unity of Muslims. Since Ramadhan holds a valuable position in our hearts and minds so let us give up food and other desires for the main purpose of self reflection and self restraint.

In a world filled with greed and self dependence, it is of great benefit to us to take some time out of our busy schedules to reflect on our surroundings. Ramadhan is a great time for us to strengthen the bond between each other, stay in touch with each other and reconnect with Almighty Allah through the recitation of holy Quran.

To conclude, Ramadhan is a time for spiritual reflection through which we can embrace humanity. May this Ramadhan make us compassionate, actualized in our vision and more sympathetic so as to wipe out the tears of hapless.

Let us remember the Hadith of Prophet Mohammad (SAW):

“The one who sleeps with a full stomach, knowing that his neighbour is hungry does not believe in me”.