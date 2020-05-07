A spiritual moment

The Holy Quran was revealed in this blessed month of Ramadhan. The Holy Quran prescribes fasting in this month for all Muslims and described it as the pillar of Islam. So Muslims fast as an act of worship and become more compassionate towards those who are in need by giving charity. Besides, it is also seen as a way to learn patience and break bad habits and thoughts which are prohibited in Islam.

Different cultures across the globe have different traditions during Ramadan. Whether it is a special food they cook, or have iftar with their family and friends. However, this Ramadan is certainly less festive, amid the present uncertainty of chaos. Strict curbs are put in place to curb the spread of the virus by banning or limiting social gatherings in mosques and shrines. So this Ramadan is uniquely special and divinely inspired.

This Ramadan we must remember that there is a section of people in our community that is earning from hand to mouth, and are presently in a state of distress. So it provides us an opportunity to pay more than calculated charitable donation among those who are in need, to gain the pleasure of Allah (SWT). There are two main messages enshrined in the philosophy of this blissful month. First, the worship of Allah and second, the realization of pains and sorrows of other human beings. So it is time for the people to pledge for scarifies and charity, something more like a morsel of food to feed an orphan and what the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has taught, practiced and exemplified us.

We are all familiar with this fact that the valley is going through turbulent times. The prevailing gloomy situation, conflict, chaos, uncertainty is a major concern. However, this gracious month of Ramadhan provides a platinum opportunity to overcome this situation, by asking Allah (SWT) for his mercy and forgiveness from sins.

The month of Ramadhan is highly spiritual moment, with a sense of fulfillment and moral accomplishment and a divine blessing, It is a month of worship, reflection, sacrifice, charity, joy and contemplation. The significance of this month is purely spiritual which brings happiness. However, the joy is not at the departure of the day of Eid, rather it is the happiness which man feels after successfully completing an important task of fasting and paying Sadqe-fitr. This blissful month is lit up with the radiance of refreshed spirituality.

This year Ramadhan is somewhat dissimilar from past years, but then it is the month of blessing. Let us forget about the differences, forge unity and ask Allah (SWT) for his mercy and jointly observe this blissful month with religious fervour, especially with those who have suffered.