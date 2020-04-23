A vision in a dream!

Man is the only animal whose desires increase as they are fed; the only animal that is never satisfied. Therefore, staying indoors might be a treat when life assumes a hectic order: when you long for a holiday and a weekly Sunday doesn’t suffice. But when staying indoors becomes routine, it is then that you realise the importance of movement after experiencing the monotony brought about by a sedentary life style. In such times, the otherwise craved-for afternoon nap becomes a daily treat.

So, in accordance with the ‘new normal’, the other day after having lunch, I went off to my room for a fine afternoon nap. I reclined and shut my eyes. Feeling dizzy, I was just falling into a drowse when I heard some sound. It was the doorbell. Someone was ringing the doorbell! I got startled and sat up at once. Nobody rings the doorbell these days, I thought. My heart started pounding. I didn’t want guests, none of us does in times where a heightened social distancing is the dire need of the day. Fretful, I unmounted my bed and moved out of my room. As I was descending the steps, I began to ponder who could it be! And that if I should open the door or simply plug out the bell which was ringing constantly. I settled myself for the second option and as soon as I reached out to plug out the bell from the socket, my mother called out to me. She said that somebody was at the door from the past five minutes and that she was going to check who it was. I told her that we cannot afford to have guests in a home quarantine state but her stern look was enough for me to understand that she is not going to let the desperate guests wait outside for even a minute more. All I could do was convince her to stay a little back while I opened the gate myself. Upon opening the gate, I found my aunt along with my cousins broadly smiling at us, as if trying to surprise us. For me, it was just but a shock!

My aunt has a peculiar way of embracing. I always found her ways of enclasping me adorable. I knew the next thing she was going to do right away was this only. I began retracing slowly and unnoticeably when my mother caught hold of my hand signalling that I should not hurt my aunt’s sentiments, I was trapped. Expecting a semblance of sanity on part of my mother considering the tough pandemic times, I looked at her with the same expression in my eyes. My aunt deciphered the kind of fix I was in and gave me a tap on my shoulder. “Don’t you know the virus is gone?” She started with this sentence and continued with how the doctors had not only been successful in finding a permanent treatment to the disease but also had created a vaccine as a potential shield to it for future times. She went on with how all the places had been fumigated and sanitized and that her family had been vaccinated too. She ended her long story in a gasping manner, crux of the story being “we are all safe now!” .

Mornings after rains are so bright and clear. So were our hearts now; bereft of constant worry and burden of fear. While my mother invited my aunt in, my cousins offered me a ride to the newly sanitized city marked by an air of revelry. I couldn’t believe my eyes as we made our way through the roads and streets. A wide range of convivial people sharing their love and care with one another once again made me teary. Watching a father taking his children for a treat was a treat to my eyes. The noisy flock of students mounting the school bus playfully wrung my heart with an amalgam of pain and pleasure that had surpassed it. The poor vendor had been blessed with a crowd of buyers once again. Neighbours embracing each other had never brought such pleasure before. I then realised that utopia was this! This, that my eyes were beholding right then was that ideal world which we all began to crave for once we were deprived of it. These nuances of life that we often took for granted were actually the blessings that made it beautiful.

I too wanted to share this utmost joy that was seeping through every vein of my physical being with my loved ones. So I urged my cousins to rush back home and we all sat in the car speeding homeward. As we were only a lane or two away from our destination, we were jerked to a sudden standstill as my cousin stopped the car. Upon looking from the windscreen, what I could see was a huge traffic jam and behind us a multitude of automobiles all sounding their loud horns urging us to move forward. The horns and sirens of the traffic only grew and grew till it dragged me out of my slumber to the realisation of being in a dream while my cellphone was ringing and vibrating on the side table. I sat up and recalled the bliss I felt in my dream brought about by the sight of normalcy. It was just a dream, I thought, but it could as well be a vision! It was perhaps, ‘a vision in a dream!’

Asma Majid is masters in English Literature