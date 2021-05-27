Academic Bank of Credit: A Forward Move

Recently the University Grants Commission has drafted a regulation, in view of National Education Policy 2020 for establishing “Academic Bank of Credit” for which the regulations have been forwarded to all varsities for their feedback. This “Academic Bank of Credit” is similar to a bank account, in which the students can save their academic credits of their semesters, on the basis of class work and tutorials. The policy has been drafted in a soft way, which allows the students to shift from one institute to another institute in the middle of academic session, and carry forward his programme according to his academic credits.

The students have been given a freedom to use their academic credits, if they left the programme in the middle of academic year, and later the students can join their academic programmes again in the same institute or in a different one-as feasible for the student over a certain period of time. After joining the institute the drop-out students can retrieve their “Academic credits” from their accounts, where the student’s academic scores have been stored in the interim. According to University Grants Commission regulations, the universities who are willing to offer such academic feasibility for their enrolled students, have to register under the “Academic credit Bank” scheme.

Meanwhile this academic initiative has been formulated by the Government of India, under “National Education policy” with an aim to provide innovative education to bring back the dropouts into mainstream of academics, besides tracking down the learning skills of students, by facilitating the promotion of both formal and informal education in the country, which covers elementary education in Higher and Technical education sector at both rural and urban level. The policy proposes a slew of reforms for the school education sector, with a focus on subject choice flexibility, with an aim to eliminate silos between stream learning.

The “Academic Bank of Credit” initiative has been cleared by the Union Cabinet, and officials are eying to roll-out it in the present academic session. The initiative is student centric which will provide drop-outs an ample chance to join their academic programmes, however it depends upon the varsities how they will implement it under the backdrop of “National Education policy”, by which our academic programmes will become dynamic and demand drawn.