Access Denied

Internet is a network that connects hundreds of millions of electronic devices, like computers, smart phones, tablets, laptop etc. It has brought advanced changes in communication, technology and in education sector. The term Internet has been coined from a concept OF inter networking that denotes interaction between networking of computers. It is an umbrella under which different networks small and big freely exchange information across the globe thus it can broadly be defined as worldwide network of computers, communicating via an agreed upon protocol. Internet has revolutionised the human kind by opening lot many opportunities and has brought economic revolution in the lives of people across the global world by improving quality of life. The United Nations recently proposed that access to internet services should be a part of human rights. Internet should be accessible to everyone as it ensures freedom to connect and exercise their rights to freedom of expression and opinion and other fundamental human rights. So far Kashmir, scarcely relishes this right. The current status can be traced back to August 5 when articles 370 and 35 A were scrapped following which valley was under complete lockdown. The government blocked phones and internet with the justification for maintaining law and order. Most often internet remains shut in the valley and authorities say that this is more used by separatists for triggering anti- government agitation, hence emphasis is put more on its ‘adverse’ usage rather on business, education, Research which are pre requisites of development for the vulnerable part of Country and same has been paralysed by such Policy making strategies time and again.

After the revocation of special Articles in second half of 2019, internet blockade continued for 5 months; later the restoration was limited to certain websites, the list of which was issued by Jammu and Kashmir administration. Denying the internet access was heavily criticized by Supreme Court, that described it as fundamental right. Following the restoration of communication and 2 G internet, the situation was normalising gradually. However, the outbreak of global pandemic again put valley in the lockdown, the lockdown not similar to 2019 with different causes and consequences, the lockdown is posing new threat to the valley. Avinash Kumar, executive director of Amnesty International, India said, “A public health emergency is not an opportunity to bypass accountability. The use of unlawful and arbitrary detention along with limited internet connectivity and medical facilities only add to panic, fear and anxiety caused by Covid 19”. The students of Kashmir did not attended school since last nine months which is unbearable in every sense. Education again has been hit hard by Covid 19 Pandemic in Valley which tends to increase the number of dropouts due to in accessibility to alternative sources of learning. Educational impact of solitary confinement cannot be forgotten as it is detrimental to future. Covid 19 has interrupted the education worldwide and UNESCO connected with countries to ensure continued learning for all children and youth through alternative channels like distance learning programmes and open educational applications and platforms that schools and teachers can use to reach learners remotely and limit the disruptive of education. India also arranged online classes to impart education to their students during closure of schools, while for Kashmir it was again a tough challenge to minimize the educational loss during lockdown due to low speed 2G internet. From Skype to WhatsApp and Zoom app the teachers were unable to help students through the alternative source of learning; this puts the students in dark by denying them another fundamental right to education guaranteed by Indian constitution under article 21A. The Union Territory administration responds by saying that low speed internet is to protect Sovereignty, Integrity and Security of the country which stands in contrast to democratic nature of country where State is the means and individual is the end. India – Pakistan rivalry leads India to curb the rights of its own citizens and blurs its image of largest democracy abroad particularly in human rights organisations. To contain the security threat India needs to look for alternative measures rather than to make their citizens to suffer.

Qurat ul Ain is Research Scholar, Department of Political Science, University of Kashmir