Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
PROF GULL MOHAMMAD WANI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 25, 2021, 10:00 PM

An Appeal to Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha Ji

It is only to escape from criminality of silence that I thought to bring to your notice some points
PROF GULL MOHAMMAD WANI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 25, 2021, 10:00 PM
File Photo of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
File Photo of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

I  understand  that there is no iron curtain  between you and those who  would like to visit  you and share their ideas about prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Somehow, I thought  to reach you through this letter at a time  when you  are invested with a heavy responsibility as head of the state. Frankly,  I got emboldened  by the recent remarks of Prime Minister Mr Modi  asking for active engagement of civil society in coping with the pandemic. In fact the empowered ‘Group of Secretaries’ has also identified the role civil society  in present times. I am writing this letter when we are in despair because we realize that governments have limitations. In Jammu and Kashmir there is only an administrative apparatus headed by you and therefore problems of the people have multiplied. The pandemic has created havoc with life, liberty and livelihood of the people. We were at one time assured of less government and more governance. What has happened is that there is more government and less governance.

Mahabharata notes: ”When Bhishmapitamah was once asked does a ruler make the times or do the times make a ruler. He said a ruler makes the times”. The  people in  Jammu and Kashmir are laboring under many hardships which have phenomenally expanded from  crackdown (after 2019) to lockdown (after 2020). Two former political scientists Lloyd and Susanne Rudolph had described Indian state as  ‘weak- strong’.  It is strong when it wants to be. It is weak  in poor implementation of policies  and in its capability at lower level  administration. It is weak for the lack of accountability of officials as well.  After 2019 changes  old is dead  and the new is yet to born.  The great Greek political thinker Aristotle  wrote that “the state exists for the sake of a good life, not for the sake of life alone”.  At one time people had at least certain mediatory institutions in the shape  of ‘Information Commission’, ‘Human Rights Commission’  etc., to agitate  public issues, but now even those channels are closed. When  the ration supplied to poor under ‘Gareeb Kalyan Yojna’  is looted, what should people watching it do. At one time in history it was thought that market is a good servant and a bad master. Today the market is the master. When elected DDC members are caged and cannot go to people  who shall listen to the electors. Human beings are dialogic beings. We speak to inner self when we are confronted by big and small problems. We very often enter into conversation with ourselves. The  Mahabharata’ notes “when a crime occurs, half the punishment goes to the guilty, a quarter to his allay and another quarter falls to those who remain silent”. It is only to  escape from  criminality of silence that I  thought to bring to your notice the following points :

Trending News

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh: Aman Farooq/GK

Ops against militants in J&K will be stepped up in coming times: DGP

1.  Revive Mediating Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. Historically, society is stronger than state in south Asia. Be it 2005 earthquake or 2014 floods, volunteers played more active role than state institutions. People in all parts of India more often depend upon local solidarities for their problems. It is in nobody’s interest to weaken these societal institutions which in contemporary parlance are called as civil society organizations. It was with great difficulty and with due support from public spirited people from different parts of India that civil society groups, NGOs  etc., were established post-1990 in Kashmir. Even the state managers were at the forefront of this endeavor. Over the years all these have virtually disappeared. Holders of political / administrative power are bent upon securing monopoly over power, and in the process have  abolished mediatory structures viz  rule of law, independent media, civil society groups, Information Commission etc. It is tragic how people are searching for vaccines, ventilators,  and  voices of wisdom. Encourage “coming together” which may prove  more useful for the state as well. There are kind hearted people available on the ground to spread out  their healing hands. These civil society organizations do not charge for their services. We have seen students and Gurdawaras coming out to reduce the misery of the people.  There is  fear psychosis perpetuated over the years, and initiatives are not being taken. We need to underline that fear is inimical to nation-building process. Lant  Pritchett of  Harvard Kennedy School calls India a ‘flailing state’  and claims that its crisis of governance is one of the world’s ten biggest problems’.  Dissent is born the very moment state institutions and practices are unable to accommodate non-conformity. Recently a group of concerned citizens led by Yashwant  Sinha also pleaded for reviving the civil society groups so that voices of the people are raised and heard. Saint Kabir Das said  ‘keep your critics close to you /build them a cottage in your backyard”.

2. The state needs to transfer monthly cash of Rs 3000 in the bank accounts of unemployed, orphans, widows and other marginalized sections of society. Further reasonable financial support to those suffering from life consuming diseases. These patients are fighting million mutinies under the shadow of Covid 19. By this we shall only be localizing the development  which is an identified sustainable development goal.

3.  Remove FCRA restrictions imposed on NGOs having credible and visible record of public service.

Latest News
[Image for representational purpose only] Source: Wikimedia/The-movement-2000

News broadcasters demand exemption from new IT rules

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

4. Ensure free universal vaccination to all citizens and people temporarily living in J&K. There are people who for some reasons do not possess any proof of identification or are working as domestic help; they also need to be vaccinated.

5. Extension of free ration under PDS beyond May, June 2021 to avoid starvation deaths.

The administration headed by you must also prepare itself for the fallout of the pandemic. The society has already seen different convulsions and the youth have become the victims of  circumstances. The last chairman of State Human Rights Commission  publicly stated in one of my academic meetings that around two lakh youth are drug addicts and at least one such youth had spent 65 lakh rupees by stealing the gold ornaments of his mother and sister. We request you  to create an administrative culture through which ideas, which can emerge from people who have their feet on the ground, can be appreciated and  put into implementation.

The road infrastructure is in shambles everywhere. Srinagar is a lost city. According to a reputed political  psychologist  Asish  Nandy, a lost city is ‘one whose life you remember but not its death’. The administrative personnel working at block and district level must be part of the change they want to see in Jammu and Kashmir. The management gurus tell us that there is always  opportunity in adversity. That we have to do  more with less. Countries face scarcity on grand scale and across the board and hence we have to be masters of frugality and learn the art of doing more with less.  That we need  to  think and act flexibly and  always  keep  things  simple. We should be future ready as far as education related problems are concerned. According to one estimate India could be late by fifty years in achieving education goals. Our neighbors in East Asia have invested in social capital and moved ahead in economic transformation.

It is important that civil society groups, NGOs, Mohalla Committees,  and other such mechanisms are made stakeholders in the governance. A former New York governor coined the phrase “campaign in poetry and governance in prose”, which only means that seductive promises during elections and duplicity of governance is simply not affordable. We must not fear day light as it always illuminates the world. A great thinker reminded us that ‘you are not responsible for the past but in so for as you do nothing you are complicit in the present created by it’.

Yours Sincerely,

Prof Gull Mohammad Wani

(Prof Gull Mohammad Wani teaches Political Science at Kashmir University)

Related News