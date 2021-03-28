Are Private schools gaining an upper hand?

The private schools in J&K Union Territory (UT) continue to have a upper hand over the government as it has again succeeded in getting the extension from the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) to submit their documents for approval of fee structure.

The process for document submission was initiated in January this year but the private schools were repeatedly given extension to submit the document with the result, the government has failed to regulate the fee structure in these educational institutions.

The extension is granted to private schools amid the complaints from the parents against these institutions for overcharging the fees from the students.

Also, the schools have forced the parents to sign an undertaking that they will pay transport fees for whole year irrespective of the situation in Valley.

Meanwhile an order issued by the FFRC states that the date for submission of documents for seeking approval of fee structure has been extended up to May 10.

The order states that the date was extended keeping in view the “busy schedule” of the school management.

“The last date for submission of documents was March 22 and some of the schools submitted their documents while as other private schools approached the committee and sought extension in the date keeping in view the busy schedule of school management viz conducting of exams,” the order reads.

Earlier, the schools were supposed to submit the documents in mid-February however the date was extended to March 22. Now, the committee has again extended the date for schools to submit the documents.

The committee is giving breather to the private schools by extending the dates for submission of school documents for approval of fee structure.

Already, the government has not yet resolved the grievance of parents regarding charging of transport fee by the private schools.

The committee has a mandate to fix and regulate all types of fee in private schools and it should exercise its powers to regulate the functioning of these private educational institutions instead of keeping the matters lingering.

Meanwhile, the committee has also granted extension in recognition of JK BOSE and CBSE affiliated private schools of J&K UT up to March 31.

The extension was given in relaxation of rules in favor of these schools whose renewal and extension could not be granted due to COVID-19 lockdown. The recognition of these schools expired in 2020.