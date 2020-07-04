Athwatoo: Picnicker's Paradise

Kashmir is bestowed with breathtaking scenic beauty. The physiographic configuration of Kashmir is such that it is a blend of almost all the typologies of landscapes. A less known scenic spot in North Kashmir is the high altitude picturesque resort of Bandipora, namely Athwatoo.

Generally translated as the “confluence of eight roads”, some people consider its etymology as atha-wuthh “begging instinct”. Athwatoo is nestled in the North Eastern side of district Bandipora with an altitude of more than 1600 metres above sea level. It’s one of the main destinations of the area preferred for outings and picnics. The spot is 11 Kms from the main town and after covering some distance enters the symphony of magical quietness, a view of exotic and mystic woods. The first stop, approaching Athwatoo, is Chitternar forests famous for the state’s only Forest Training School, established in 1911. it is is a forest area with mesmerising calm. After taking the ride further there comes another sacred spot called Aham Sharief known for its religious importance. The journey takes a somewhat circuitous and meandering course and the altitude goes up, this makes the heart go berserk. While driving on the narrow and bumpy road, the panoramic view of Bandipora takes your breathe away.

What makes this area distinct is the rushing sound of pure waters and the rapids gushing through the Madhumati stream, and the canal flowing adjacent to the stream adding to the beauty and charm of this place. The origin of Madhumati as the lifeline of Bandipora can be traced back to the mouth of the Gangsar – high-altitude lake from the Harmukh mountain which then bifurcates into the Arin nallah and the Madhumati.

This place in its exquisite and matchless positioning with respect to the Harmukh makes it the perfect spot for witnessing the first ray of sun dawning in Bandipora as the spectacle is soothing. The northwards extension generally has the abundance of pastures for shepherds and the lofty horns of the mountains, colour the already present blossoming canopies all over the region.

As soon as one makes it to the resort there is a unique sense of dwelling into the space which resonates with the meditating stillness. The resort is bounded by woods with waters flowing in between, turning the Athwatoo into the picnickers delight; a trip to this place is a soul lifting adventure.The place is inhabited by more than 150 hamlets and is surrounded by equally enthralling villages of Vyewan in the north and Hirpur in the west. The road is dilapidated giving trouble to travellers. The administration has mostly neglected this route. Starting from the month of June the wanderlust takes over the whole region.

People, mostly from the town, usually rush to this summer retreat from June to September chilling out in simmering summers. There is a night stay facility also available at the resort with a couple of well-constructed huts there. You can recount your experience of exploring this area as Plutarch says through ‘infinite variety of ways’. The night in the mellifluous rhythms of flowing water and the comforting breezes heals the ‘excess’ of the pell-mell rush of modern life. There is the need to keep this place more eco-friendly as people usually bring eatables with them and litter it around.

Tailpiece

There is need to promote and add this resort to the tourist map of the valley as this region holds immense potential. There is the scope of beautification and remodelling of the area while taking into consideration the ecology and sanctity of the mountains. There is very little written about Athwatoo, just some stray mention in social media exchanges and other related sources. Even then the spot has been observing, for couple of years, the advent of people from outside the district. With tourism having the considerable share (6.98% of SGDP) in the economy of state destinations like Athwatoo need to be identified, explored and developed to enhance their sustainable tourism prospects. This site is highly recommended for stay-vacations, picnics, and would turn to be the best camp site for any nature enthusiast apart from the summer retreat resort.

Mir Sajad is a Researcher, Department of Geography and Regional Development University of Kashmir