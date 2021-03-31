In every society, education is a vital agency of social functioning and social rejuvenation. The social functioning of the society is determined by the educational landscape it reflects as education stabilizes every thing we need for prosperity and success.

Education as a system has a diverse composition; comprising of different well defined elements embedded within the educational matrix. Academics is one of the vital elements of every education system. Academics is measured by certain vital indicators that are largely related to ones academic achievements like scores or grades achieved by students in different examinations.

Students achieving excellent grades in different examinations are counted in a superior basket in comparison to those who score low.

Scores or grades cannot be equated to one’s real potential as higher scores are no way a guarantee of producing one more Albert Einstein.

Education thinks beyond academics as real education leads to the destination you deserve as per your potential and capability. Most of the great philosophers view education in a diverse perspective that is not confined to academic achievements.

In the broader sense, education must lead to all-round development to develop a balanced personality. In addition to the academic areas of development education has multiple responsibilities in upbringing the individuals on a progressive format. In the present educational network materialism has upper hand which readily pushed the system in the orbit of uncertainty. Education has multiple functions to its credit that are relatively different from each other.

In addition to the academic achievement, education has to infuse the elements of morality, character and spiritual essence which are almost the obsolete things in present educational network.

The axiological dimensions of the system have gone out of public interest as the wave of materialism has engulfed the real education system. There is a significant gap between the material and ethical standards of the educational landscape. The ethical principles need to be stressed to bestow education the long-term fragrance of being an institution of social change and social rejuvenation. Education can not develop a complete person unless the ethical standards are given place in the system.

History is the evidence to the fact that education has been a perennial institution of moral and character development as these elements were worshiped by different stakeholders who make up the system. Morality leads to peace while materialism leads to a transitory circuit of happiness which fades away in the circuit of competition.

Education devoid of values satisfies no interest in the real perspective. Such type of education fails to stabilize society. Such societies are prone to varied social evils that disrupt the societal functions.

I would like to quote William Ralph who says; “The aim of education is the knowledge not of facts but of values” .

Value education leads to eternal spiritual bliss that leads to eternal happiness and satisfaction. Education must endorse respect for truth as a value to create a true society having belief in nationalism and internationalism.

Value education must be given heed to enhance the learning potential of learners in a pragmatic environment. We must believe in humanity more than every thing else to create a prosperous nation of eternal love and respect for one another. Education devoid of morality cannot be respected in any cultural environment as it fails to stabilize the varied areas of social rejuvenation. Such type of education may produce doctors devoid of morality, teachers without moral sense etc.

We need to focus the creation of a happy and prosperous society and to achieve such a mighty goal we have to go back to value education. Excellent academic grades coloured with the beauty of ethical standards is something that needs to be cherished to live a successful life.

Suhail Salam Bhat is Assistant Professor, Department of Education, GDC Mattan.