BGSBU Rajouri announces Admission for 2021 with major reduction in fee

The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (GBSBU) Rajouri has started the online process for the admission of students in various postgraduate, undergraduate, besides B.Tech and diploma courses offered by the University.

The admission process has been started for the academic year 2021.

As per the decision taken by the University, the online submission of application forms for admission to different programs will commence from June 01 of this year.

“Details regarding eligibility criteria, selection criteria and fee will be available in admission brochure 2021which can be downloaded from university website www.bgsbu.ac.in,” the university handout reads.

The admission process was launched by the Vice Chancellor (VC) BGSBU, Prof. Akbar Masood.

“We are seeking students who want to experience the joy of learning, discover themselves and are committed to contribute to nation building. BGSBU strives to cater the needs of those who aspire to be the leaders,” VC in a statement said.

“We allow our students to think beyond imaginations and curate credentials that fit their aspirations. I encourage eligible students to apply in large numbers and be a part of a unique academic environment here at BGSBU,” he said.

The VC has stated that education was truly transformative for their students and they were committed to keep it affordable for all the students seeking admissions in the University.

The Vice Chancellor also announced a major reduction in the fee of the students seeking admission in the University. As per the University decision fee will be reduced up to 50 percent in most of the academic programs.

The VC has also announced that the application fee of admission form was reduced from Rs1000 to Rs 650.

“It is a historic moment for the BGSBU and we are committed to provide affordable access to high quality education and reduction in the fee structure is another step forward,” he said.

He said the decision to reduce the fee has been taken in the interest of students to effectively support them on the path of success.