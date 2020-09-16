BOOKSHELF | Atomic Habits

People say when you want to change your life, you need to set big goals. But they’re wrong. World-renowned habits expert James Clear has discovered a simpler system for transforming your life. He knows that lasting change comes from the compound effect of hundreds of small decisions – doing two push-ups a day, waking up five minutes early, or holding a single short phone call. He calls them atomic habits.

In this ground-breaking book, Clear reveals how these tiny changes will help you get 1 percent better every day. He uncovers a handful of simple life hacks (the forgotten art of Habit Stacking, the unexpected power of the Two Minute Rule, or the trick to entering the Goldilocks Zone) and delves into cutting-edge psychology and neuroscience to explain why they matter. Along the way, he tells inspiring stories of Olympic gold medalists, leading CEOs and distinguished scientists who have used the science of small habits to stay productive, motivated and happy. These small changes will have a revolutionary effect on your career, your relationships and your life.

About the AUTHOR:

James Clear is an expert on habits and decision making. He made his name as the author of one of the fastest-growing email newsletters in history, which grew from zero to 100,000 subscribers in under two years. Today, his newsletter has over 400,000 subscribers and his articles at jamesclear receive 10 million hits each year. His work frequently appears in publications including the New York Times, Forbesand Business Insider

Reviews:

A supremely practical and useful book. James Clear distils the most fundamental information about habit formation, so you can accomplish more by focusing on less. — Mark Manson



Atomic Habits is a step-by-step manual for changing routines . . . Inspiring real-life stories.

— Books of the Month, Financial Times



James Clear has spent years honing the art and studying the science of habits. This engaging, hands-on book is the guide you need to break bad routines and make good ones.

— Adam Grant, author of Originals



A special book that will change how you approach your day and live your life.

— Ryan Holiday, author of The Obstacle is the Way





Zeroes in on the science behind building good habits and breaking bad ones . . . enlightening.,

Business Insider