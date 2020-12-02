Bookshelf | Kashmir Dimensions

About the Book:

The book consists of thirteen chapters on Socio-Economic, IT, & Sports with reference to national & regional examples. Author tries to enlighten common masses, particularly youth, about their challenges during life journey. In order to make understandable to a common person the book provides some basic points in every chapter. The book was recently launched by J&K Cultural Centre in which many prominent Kashmir based personalities participated. The book stress upon harnessing the resources of Kashmir and promote entrepreneurship. Starting from world economy, then national, and finally the economy of J&K, the book discusses matters in an ordered manner.

The book can be of interest for the budding generation. It can prove helpful to those wanting to understand different dimensions of the issues discussed in the book.

About the author:

The author has an experience of more than twenty years in banking, finance and financial inclusion. He is Manager of Mehboob-ul-Alam sports & MACC Cricket founded in the year 2010. The author writes on socio economic issues of contemporary relevance.