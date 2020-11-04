Bookshelf | Muhammad: A Prophet for Our Time

About the book:

The Man Who Inspired the World’s Fastest-Growing Religion Muhammad (SAW) presents a fascinating portrait of the founder of a religion that continues to change the course of world history. Muhammad’s (SAW) story is more relevant than ever because it offers crucial insight into the true origins of Islam. Countering those who dismiss Islam as fanatical and violent, Armstrong offers a clear, accessible, and balanced portrait of the central figure of one of the world’s great religions.

Review

Karen Armstrong’s sympathetic profile paints a portrait of a very human prophet (Wall Street Journal)



A good glimpse of how the vast majority of the world’s Muslims understand their prophet. (New York Times)



About the Author

Karen Armstrong, author, scholar, and journalist, is among the world’s foremost commentators on religious history and culture. Her books include the bestselling A History of God and The Battle for God, as well as Buddha and Islam: A Short History.