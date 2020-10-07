BOOKSHELF | The Complete Book of US Presidents

About the BOOK:

From the first president, George Washington, to the most recent president, Donald Trump, the United States has seen a host of extraordinary men take office. Their stories are all included in The Complete Book of US Presidents by journalist and historian Bill Yenne.



This book features short, biographical essays about the lives of 45 presidents, jam-packed with unusual details and expounding on the significant roles each commander-in-chief played in the shaping of the United States and its relations with the world. Lavishly illustrated, including each president’s official White House portrait, sidebars about each and every vice president and First Lady, and interesting anecdotes, this book is accessible to a broad audience and will captivate any history lover during election season.

The Complete Book of US Presidents is an expansive collection that reflects on America’s rich presidential history, telling the story of a nation through the biographies of some of its greatest political leaders.

About the AUTHOR:

Bill Yenne is the author of more than three dozen nonfiction books on historical topics. His books on aviation and military history have included Area 51 Black Jets—which T. D. Barmes, formerly with NASA High Range and Area 51 Special Projects, described as “not a book that the reader will lay down and not finish. It holds one’s interest from front to back.” Yenne has also contributed to encyclopedias of World War I and World War II and has been featured in several documentaries that have aired on the History Channel, the National Geographic Channel, the Smithsonian Channel, and ARD German Television. TheWall Street Journalnotes that Yenne writes “with a cinematic vividness.” Yenne has also authored ten novels and has penned several books on beer and brewing history.