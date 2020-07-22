Bookshelf | The Room Where It Happened : A White House Memoir

About the BOOK

The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir is a memoir by John Bolton, who served as National Security Advisor for U.S. President Donald Trump from April 2018 to September 2019.Bolton was reportedly paid an advance of $2 million. In late December 2019, one copy of the manuscript was provided to the White House for standard pre-publication review. In late January 2020, during the Senate impeachment trial, news of the book broke. Bolton’s team was surprised that multiple copies of the manuscript had apparently been made and circulated. Leaked information about the book’s contents increased the pressure for having Bolton testify in the Senate trial of Trump.

The book takes its name from the song “The Room Where It Happens” from the musical Hamilton, which is about corruption and a quid-pro-quo

Review

“A scathing and revelatory account… indispensable, jaw-dropping, and specific…what a truth he offers us.” – The New Yorker



“Bolton’s bombshell book shows it’s still possible to be shocked by Trump’s presidency” – The Guardian



“Mr. Bolton’s volume is the first tell-all memoir by such a high-ranking official who participated in major foreign policy events and has a lifetime of conservative credentials. It is a withering portrait of a president ignorant of even basic facts about the world, susceptible to transparent flattery by authoritarian leaders manipulating him and prone to false statements, foul-mouthed eruptions and snap decisions that aides try to manage or reverse.” – The New York Times



“The most substantive, critical dissection of the president from an administration insider… lays out a long series of jarring and troubling encounters between the president, his top advisers and foreign leaders.” – Washington Post



“A book full of damning details” – The Economist



About the Author

John Bolton is the former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump. He served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006. He has spent many years of his career in public service and held high-level positions in the Administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and George W. Bush. Ambassador Bolton is also an attorney, and was in private practice in Washington, DC, from 1974 to 2018, except when he was in government service. Ambassador Bolton was born in Baltimore in 1948. He graduated with a BA, summa cum laude, from Yale College and received his JD from Yale Law School. He currently lives in Bethesda, Maryland.

{ Source: wikipedia and Amazon.com}