Boost your immunity

With no vaccine and sure treatment available, Sars-CoV-2 viral infection popularly called as Covid19 infection, is actually a microscopic war between the virus and the immune system of an individual. The immune system of an individual which has evolved over millions of years of fighting pathogens is the reason the human and animal species still exist. Before this war between the virus and the immune system begins at the cellular level, the virus slips into the body evading the primary defenses in the mucous in nose and throat. The deadly virus is also trying to disguise its presence to avoid the chemical alarm system of the immune system playing deadly game of hide and seek.

The latest reports from the country’s premier research institute, ICMR are coming that around 80% of infected cases are asymptomatic, some showing no symptoms, some mild and some typical to the infection. The overall mortality percentage of the infection globally has been reported to be 3.4%.

Well, the point is clear that individual’s immune system to infectious agents plays the major role and perhaps is presently the only defense mechanism in absence of vaccine and the treatment to cure and prevent the disease. Among the various factors dietary alterations are important tools to boost the immune system and increase the capacity of an individual to fight the virus and get early cure to the disease. Proper nourishment and hydration are vital to have a robust immune system of an individual. People who eat a well balanced diet tend to be healthier with strong immune system and lower risk of infectious diseases.

Following are a few dietary requirements to boost the immune system of an individual:

1. Drink enough of boiled water to ensure proper hydration of the body and avoid dehydration.

2. Besides water, lemon juice (diluted with water and unsweetened), tea specifically Namkeen tea (salted tea) that besides ensuring hydration, contain salt and cause saline throat gargling.

3. Consume fresh seasonal fruits that with reference to India include grapes, bananas, strawberries, oranges, mangoes etc

4. Consume fresh vegetables carrots, tomatoes, spinach, knolkhol, potatoes and pulses

5. Consume foods from animal sources like eggs, chicken, mutton, fish, milk and cheese

6. Avoid consuming foods high in salt, sugar and fat

7. For snacks take only raw unprocessed vegetables and fresh fruits.

8. Avoid overcooking of vegetables and other food items like milk and meat to avoid unnecessary loss of nutrients particularly vitamins.

9. Consume foods supplying unsaturated fats like fishes, nuts and other dry fruits rather than consuming too much fatty meat, ghee and cheese

10. Choose white meat (chicken and fish) rather than red meat

WHO Recommendations: A total intake of the aforesaid dietary components as recommended by WHO include 8-10 glasses of water per day, 2 cups of mixed fruits (4 servings), 2.5 cups of vegetables (5 servings), 180gms of grains, 160 gm of meat and beans, red meat can be eaten 1-2 times per week and poultry 2-3 times per week.

To sum up it is advisable besides other measures, proper advisories must be issued for people to take good food to improve their immune system to overcome and fight this pandemic. Further the patients quarantined by government for being Sars-CoV-2 viral infection suspects or already infected must be given a proper combination of vegetables, fruits, proteins and adequate water and beverages as discussed above enabling them to overcome the viral infection for only a robust immune system of an individual can fight the deadly virus efficiently and accurately.

Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Reshi, Ph.D, is Senior Assistant Professor, Division of Animal Nutrition, SKUAST, Kashmir