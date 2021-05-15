Cash: Handle with care

Just before Covid-19 was declared as ‘Pandemic’ by the World Health Organisation, World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020 echoed “Cash is trash,” and there was a call to “get out of cash. There’s still a lot of money in cash.”

But two months later, cash became king across global markets. Businesses and investors moved to make sure they had sufficient cash on hand during the Covid crisis.

Notably, the outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19) in the China city of Wuhan at the end of year 2019 and immediately taking a pandemic shape in January 2020, the cash payments landscape has been undergoing a change. The pandemic’s effect on cash usage is visible. The pandemic-induced economic lockdowns have been accelerating changes in how we shop and pay for goods and services.

Amid this most distressful situation cash continues to play a critical role in our society. The demand for cash remains strong. In other words, the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated cash-in-hand in these dire times owing to the fact that many investment platforms across sectors have been pushed in uncertain terrain because of the pandemic which is yet to be controlled. Besides, millions have either lost jobs or have faced drastic cut in their salaries/incomes. companies are considering layoffs or delayed salaries.

It’s worth mentioning that without appropriate amount of cash on hand, individuals as well as businesses can face rough weather. While it’s essential that a portion of your money grows to meet future expenses like to construct a new house or meet higher education needs of the children, it’s equally essential to keep money in liquid. Cash has always helped in the dire circumstances. In the wake of the Covid-induced economic uncertainty and to deal with any untoward medical emergencies, people rightfully look at having cash as a precautionary measure.

Though digital payments have consistently risen in the last four years, with the ongoing Covid19 crisis providing an extra push, it has failed to impact cash usage. Since demonetization, the cash in circulation has grown more than 54%.

Meanwhile, one has to be aware about certain things to avoid inconvenience using cash for making transactions. There are several checks and balances and reporting obligations put in place on businesses and individuals undertaking cash transactions.



Is it safe to handle cash in Covid crisis when the infection in second wave is proving lethal?

The deadly nature of the second spell of Covid-19 has left one and all clueless. We continue to learn new facts about the virus and its probable ways of transmission. In the first phase of the outbreak, handling of cash was among other things pointed as a mode of transmission of the virus. Cash changes multiple hands and can be circulated along with long distances. Notably, WHO has said that it is yet to find evidence that currencies can transmit the coronavirus. However, there have been reports that the COVID-19 can survive on paper and metal from a few hours to three days. Given this, experts are suggesting to maintain precautions while handling cash and also adhere to strict social distancing norms while visiting banks and ATM kiosks.

So, in the given scenario, one should avoid taking risk and always try to use digital transactions. Use net banking, digital wallets, and UPI whenever necessary. Experts advise to increase your vigilance if you are handling cash. They say the virus can survive for hours on your skin, and you must not touch your face without washing your hands at any cost. You can quickly sanitise your hands when you are frequently exchanging cash.

Even as there is inconclusive evidence on how long the virus can last on surfaces, the duration depends on the nature of the surface. So, it’s better to keep your coins and notes separately and avoid mixing them during the transaction as well. As suggested by other sources, you can keep cash in the sun or follow a disinfection routine to ensure safety.

What is meant by ‘reporting obligation’? What kind of cash transactions need to be reported?

Specified high-value cash transactions are required to be reported to the icome tax authorities. Transactions of cash deposits of Rs.10 lakh or more in all accounts maintained with a bank except current and time deposit account are reportable by a bank. Cash payments of Rs.1 lakh or more towards aggregate credit card bills are also reportable by a bank.

Similarly, receipts of cash payment above Rs.2 lakh from the sale of any goods or services (other than those specifically reportable otherwise) have to be reported by a business or profession that is required to get a tax audit done. All such specified transactions should be reported in an annual return in form 61A by the reporting entity.

It’s to be noted that the income tax department captures the information from filings made by reporting entities that mention high-value transactions and compares them with the ITR filed by the taxpayer against whom the information has been reported. The comparison reveals whether an ITR was filed in the first place and whether there is any mismatch in the annual income and expenditure.

It’s important that individuals carrying on high-value transactions should ensure that they report all their income in the ITR. They should also maintain the details of their income and expenses which will help them with details necessary for ITR filing and other income-tax compliances.

Notably, individuals are not required to report the cash transactions while filing their income tax returns unless they carry on business or profession. In other cases, the entities which receive cash payments above the prescribed limit or banks which receive cash deposits or payments above the prescribed limit report the transactions in an annual return.

In general, there is a restriction on every person from receiving cash of ₹2 lakh or more from a single person for one or more transactions. There are penalties and disallowance of expenditure on non-compliance with these cash restrictions.

Is TDS applicable on cash withdrawals?

Persons withdrawing cash will now face TDS, where rates are higher for those who have not filed their tax returns. In the case of a person who has not filed income tax returns for the past three years, the TDS rate ranges from 2% to 5% on cash withdrawal depending upon the amount of withdrawal. Notably, the TDS provisions are applied after considering the aggregate of all withdrawals from all the accounts maintained with a bank.

Is quoting of PAN needed in cash transactions?

Quoting of PAN in cash payment transactions exceeding Rs.50,000 is mandatory. This includes cash payment towards hotel bills, foreign travel including payment for the purchase of foreign currency etc. A depositor is also required to quote PAN while making cash deposits exceeding Rs.50,000 per day into the account.

Meanwhile, the income tax department has become quite strict on cash transactions. If someone is planning to invest in bank fixed deposit (FD), mutual fund, equity market or in bonds, there is a limit beyond which cash or digital deposit may attract income tax notice. If a bank depositor invests Rs.10 lakh or above in one’s FD account, then the income tax department may send notice to such bank FD account holder. In fact, Rs.10 lakh or above deposited digitally is also liable for income tax notice. Same is the case with cash deposit to the tune of Rs.10 lakh or above either in mutual fund, direct stock market or in the bonds. So, one should know the limit beyond which bank FD deposits either in cash or in digital form will attract income tax notice.

Any relaxation granted on cash transaction limits during the Covid crisis?

Income tax department recently issued a notification allowing patients, their families and friends to pay Rs.2 lakh or more in cash at hospitals between 1 April and 30 May. The hospital has been advised to take a copy of the Aadhaar and PAN details of the patient and the person giving the money. They need to state their relationship.

(Inputs from respective experts acknowledged)