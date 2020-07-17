Chopans: A Disadvantaged Community - III

In my last two columns on nomadic Chopans, I tried to highlight the plight of this disadvantaged community. I explained in detail the hardships faced by this community at different levels, like not being brought under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, denied the right to education through mobile and seasonal schools, and also deprived of several entitlements and government subsidies. In this 3rd part of the series, I am going to throw some light on the denial of medical facilities to the nomadic population, especially Chopans, who undertake seasonal migration in summer months along with their families, and huge flocks of sheep.

As we all know health is an essential indicator of human development that is further related to social and economic development. Article 21 of the Constitution of India guarantees a fundamental right to life & personal liberty. In its wider interpretation of Article 21 it was held by the Supreme Court that the Right to Health is a part and parcel of Right to Life & therefore is a fundamental right provided under Indian Constitution.

Trek to Ashtaar

In my second trip to shepherd pastureland this season I, along with some ten friends, left for Ashtaar valley on July 11th 2020. Before this trip I had gone to Doodh Ganga glacier (Shankar Bul Bul) around Corag Diskhal meadow in the same area, on June 25th 2020 for 3 days with another group of 12 trekkers. During this recent trip my 9 year old son also accompanied me. Ashtaar valley is located at a height of around 3700 metres above sea level. This is a small valley under the foothills of Mount Tatakoti (4750 Metres). Shali Ganga flows through Ashtar valley which then reaches Doodh Pathri and finally joins Doodh Ganga river around Wathoora, Chadoora. Tatakoti is part of Pir Panjal mountain range and across it is Poonch district. The only trekking route to Poonch from this area is via Noorpur Gali (Noorpur Pass) which is around 3 hour trek from Ashtar towards its south west side. One reaches Lohran area of Poonch after crossing Noorpur Gali. This route is not used by nomadic Bakarwals of Rajouri as it is banked with snow until June end. Ashtaar is 4- 5 hour trek from Doodh Pathri and Doodhpathri is 1 hourr drive from Srinagar (42 kms).

Doctors in Pastureland

In our group there were two medical doctors, and when shepherds came to know about their presence in the area they thronged our campsite on the very first day, when we were pitching our tents. Luckily both the medicos Dr Mir Junaid and Dr Danish Khan had carried enough medicines with them. It was like a dream for the local nomadic population, especially Chopans, to see doctors in the pastureland. In-fact Government veterinary doctors are very much available in the area especially para-vets but the shepherds and Bakerwals hardly see medical doctors or pharmacists in Ashtaar or its surrounding areas. Next day, July 12th 2020, more and more shepherds started coming to the campsite. Dr Junaid was busy giving them antibiotics, anti- allergic and analgesics. Even a Paracetamol tablet is not available in these pasturelands. This exposes the tall claims of the government of reaching out to remotest areas under its National Health Mission (NHM) programme.

NHM & Migratory population

In 2005 National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) was launched which is now known as National Health Mission (NHM). This was an initiative undertaken by the Government of India to address the health needs of under-served rural areas and disadvantaged communities of the society. Under the NRHM, the Empowered Action Group (EAG) States as well as North Eastern States, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh had been given special focus. The focus of NHM is on establishing a community owned, decentralized healthcare delivery system. Unfortunately NRHM which is now NHM failed to address the medical needs of the huge migratory population of shepherds, especially Chopans and Bakerwals in Jammu & Kashmir, and even Gaddis of Northern Indian states of Himachal and Uttrakhand, plus Changpas of Ladakh. Trekking for last 15 years, I have hardly seen any mobile medical unit in the meadows and pasturelands. For a simple ailment the shepherds trek long distances to consult a doctor or a pharmacist. During my last trip a shepherd, Aziz Chopan, went to Primary Health Center (PHC) Kachwari from Corag meadow which took him 3 hours. He returned to meadow only the next day. He was suffering from a cough and fever.

First aid camps for animals

Around Ashtar, Diskhal, and Corag we found several First Aid camps of the Sheep Husbandry department, but irony is that very few medicines are available at these centers. I was told that medicines were provided at highly subsidized rates in the past but for the last few years shepherds have to buy these medicines. The owners of the sheep (farmers) hardly reimburse the money to shepherds. Now even if a sheep is unwell shepherds hardly buy medicines from local first aid centers with the result there are a lot of animal mortalities. This issue also needs to be addressed

Conclusion

Under NHM, hundreds of doctors and paramedics have been appointed during the last 15 years. Isn’t it the responsibility of the Government to depute a team of doctors and paramedics to serve the nomadic / migratory population in summer months on a rotational basis? If Sheep Husbandry and Animal Husbandry vets and para-vets can be posted in high altitude meadows to look after animal health, why not have similar facilities for humans? After all these nomadic Chopans and Bakerwals are also human-beings? One single mobile medical unit can cater to a population of hundreds of shepherds in the pastureland. Life as per Article 21 means life with dignity & not mere survival. This has much elaborated meaning which includes right to livelihood, better hygiene etc. All these constitutional guarantees apply to our nomadic population, or not?!

Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, an Acumen Fellow, is Founder & Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement.