Class 8th student Zainab from Shalimar qualifies University Level TOEFL test

Bringing laurels to the valley, Zainab Masooma Mirza from Shalimar, Srinagar, has qualified University level international English competency test- TOEFL.

The TOEFL score is globally accepted by 11,000 universities and institutions in over 150 countries.

While the educational institutions remained closed in view of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed across J&K, Zainab, a class 8th student besides attending online classes, also started preparation for the TOEFL exam.

Her hard work coupled with the proper mentoring and guidance of her parents proved fruitful as Zainab scored 115 points out of 120 in four areas of TOEFL iBT test. She has scored more than what is required by the Universities across the globe. The exam was held on May 9 this year.

Notably, TOEFL has four competency levels which include Primary level for age group of 8+, TOEFL Junior for age group of 11+, TOEFL ITP for age group of 16+ and TOEFL iBT for those students seeking admission in graduate or postgraduate programs in the reputed universities across the globe.

Surprisingly, Zainab who is only 12 year old opted for University level test and secured 115 points out of 120, more than what is required to get admission in any world class university.

“TOEFL iBT measures four aspects of English communication skills for university level education which include reading, listening, speaking and writing. The TOEFL test scores are graded as Low, Intermediate, High, and Advanced,” Nasir Ahmad Mirza, father of Zainab, told Greater Kashmir.

Notably, any student seeking admission in Oxford University, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, MIT and Princeton University should have scored 100 points out of 120 in TOEFL.

Also, eligibility criterion for admission in Cambridge University is 110 points out of 120.

“As the schools were closed following the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions, she started attending online classes. But side by side we asked her to prepare for the TOEFL test. I arranged the whole study material for her and I personally guided her for this exam at home,” Nasir Mirza said.

Zainab used to dedicate 12 hours out of 24 hours to her studies including the online classes, he said.

“Covid-19 pandemic restricted all the students to home but we convinced her to work for the TOEFL exam. During her preparation I observed that she was doing well in the MCQ test. She attended almost 200 online tests during her preparation,” Mirza said.

The extraordinary performance of Zainab in the TOEFL test has once again proved that success knows no boundaries provided you set your goals properly.

“If your kid gets proper guidance and mentoring, they can achieve anything in life and my daughter has set an example. Parents need to encourage their kids to be successful in life, that is what boosts the morale of children,” Nasir Mirza said.