Climate change and the recent disasters

The change of agricultural lands into horticulture and residential settlements has put sustainability at stake and the whole system is at the verge of extinction in Kashmir and other parts of the world. The people around the world, and mainly in Kashmir have shifted to horticulture practices, which is among the major challenges in future. The natural land use management is challenged at every step by humankind and artificial land use alterations have already done a lot of damage. The people from rural areas of Kashmir have replaced paddy cultivation field with exotic hybrid apple orchids, which may have detrimental effects in future and is uplifting the nutrients from soil at very abnormal rates and can turn the land infertile in future, also a threat to endemism. The introduction of hybrid plants has boosted the rural economy very well but its consequences may be very hard to comprehend and compensate for in future. The people in rural areas have consumed a lot of land for construction of houses and other industrial units, and the people of rural Kashmir nowadays are very dependent on agriculture of Punjab and other states for their survival. These practices are adding fuel to global climate change and its effects. The loss of endemism due to introduction of hybrid GMOs (Genetically Modified Organisms) and change in natural land use may lead to deadly climate change and its irreversible disasters. We are running short of green spaces as we are trying every possible method to consume it for unsustainable practices, which will surely lead to food scarcity, habitat loss for species dependent, alteration in albedo and led to global warming and climate change. The cryosphere is vulnerable to global warming and climate change and even a very slight increase in the average temperature can lead to the extinction of humankind. The cryosphere is that amount of water, which is locked in the form of glaciers, ice caps, icebergs and frozen ground (Permafrost). The cryosphere faces a lot of threats due to global warming and climate change and has lost a lot of glaciers from the last many decades due to gradual increase in temperature. The low-lying coastal zone is currently home to around 680 million people and projected to reach more than one billion by 2050 and they all are vulnerable to extinction or migrations due to the sea level rise by climate change (IPCC, 2019). The last decades, humankind has witnessed that global warming and climate change has led to widespread shrinking of the cryosphere with mass loss from ice sheets, glaciers, icebergs, reduction in snow cover, arctic sea extent and thickness and increased permafrost temperature and these all factors are responsible for extreme meteorological events. The coastal areas facing lot of threats like floods, cyclones, tornadoes, thunderstorms etc, while the other areas are also facing flash floods, thunderstorms, droughts, hailstorms and recently Kashmir experienced a lot of hailstorms and thunderstorms from past decade in the crucial blossom seasons of spring and summer, which has led to economic losses. Recently, NASA has released images of melting Upsala glacier, the third largest in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field of Argentina and Chile.

The image was taken by French Astronaut from an international space station in 2021. The image depicts the significant Glacier retreat due to the climate change as a large part of it breaks away. There are a number of glaciers, which are retreating at an alarming rate, and recently it was reported that the world’s largest iceberg breaks off from Antarctica Ronne Ice Shelf in the Weddell Sea.

The ice-berg that breaks off from the ice shelf this year is known as A-76 and is expected to be 105 miles long and 15 miles wide and has a surface area of 1,668 square miles. It was observed, with the help of the Advanced Geographic Information System (GIS) and it will tend to increase the coastal sea level and will have adverse effects as well. The epicenter of Corona Virus, Wuhan city, has experienced the first ever-intense storm and floods, which washed away many lives and damaged the human settlements after the outbreak of coronavirus disease. The recent cyclone storm Tauktae hit the Gujarat coast and parts of Maharashtra with intense and extreme offshore flooding, heavy precipitation and storms and damaged the settlements and machinery. These all climate change based extremities may be expected more and more in future and the losses may be very difficult to comprehend. Let’s Promote Green Economy, Green Fuel, and Eco-Friendly Practices and Machinery for a Sustainable Future.Suhail Bashir is founder of Northern Conservancy for Sustainable future