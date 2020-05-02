Closure leading to new opening

The Coronavirus pandemic significantly disrupted educational sector across the whole globe. Closure of schools, colleges and universities, shutdown of routine life of students and teachers with staff and administration remaining incommunicado created an unprecedented situation. But the lockdown swiftly turned into a large-scale, real-time trial. The routine online conveniences became as an opportunity to introduce online courses-a method that was unfamiliar and untested. It ushered in a new phase of online learning in which laks of students remain glued to computers and phone screens as teachers take to online apps for lectures, tutorials and assessments. The speed and scale at which the online learning spread left millions of teachers and students astonished. For we people in Kashmir, the virus has come at a delicate moment. We were already emerging from a seven-month long shutdown which started last year. Indeed, it has been a very tough time for us. Despite this situation, we as a society have shown a lot of resilience. Making a virtue of necessity, our teachers responded very quickly and most of our educational institutes swiftly shifted to online mode of instructions.

In a bid to ensure that learning is not compromised in the lockdown, the teachers experimented with various online classes/e-learning platforms. It started with Whattapp groups of students, Google classrooms, Zoom lectures, U-tube videos and many more like Hangout, Edmodo, Webinar, blogger etc. There has been a lot of hype about Google Classrooms. No doubt it has so many features where students can interact, be assessed that keeps them busy with assignments through links, videos, texts in which students leave their comments for clarifications by teachers. But it is more a learning management system which is beneficial to school going children with a drawback that teachers cannot interact live in video with the students. I have been using Whattapp groups of students for many years and when the lockdown started, seeing the excitement around, I also started my Google classroom. I experienced that Interacting on Whattapp groups was quite handy under the present circumstances. The students can access instantly on their mobile phones, see texts, wait a little so that image/pdf/videos are downloaded automatically even in 2G speed. Sending videos of classroom lessons through WhatsApp realizing that not all students have access to laptops or computers is a workable idea till the high speed Internet services are restored.

Learning digitally has a unique experience. A class of one hour for BSc, for example, may take one day for recording and planning in the digital world but it is once for all a teacher has to do on the topic. You can save and share it to the students for time to come. One best thing that I learnt about online classes is to create a video lecture either recording it on a Zoom using power point presentation or Zooms white board or using a normal camera/mobile phone, record a lecture on a white board to share it in u-tube or a Whattapp group. Zoom is a wonderful web-conferencing software that allows live class sessions that can also be recorded, in which students can log-in at a pre-scheduled time. The platform allows up to 100 people to meet online within 40 minutes free excess. Google Hangouts also supports video conferencing up to 250 people but one has to make a payment. Creating a video lecture on Zoom has a very less size. For example 15 minutes video lecture in MP4 becomes hardly 20 MB which can further be reduced using online software. There has been a lot of debate on its security concerns when uninvited participants are joining the Zoom meeting which we call “Zoombombed”, however many researchers believe that security concerns are for big companies, Govt data etc and if one is using it for teaching the hackers would hardly be interested. When Zoom is used correctly with its latest updated version, one can have basic privacy features enabled. The only thing we have to take care is not to share our bank details with anybody.

When the teachers and students are entering the virtual world of learning, the netizens on social media are asking number of valid questions. What about those students who can’t afford Android phones or do not have access to internet to attend online classes? An overwhelming number of students from poor families with modest financial means finding it hard to feed their belly, how can they effort to have android phones for their children? Not all students might have laptops, tablets or computers. In the lockdown whole family is at home, the only laptop or a computer in the house might be used by the parents who are working from home as well. Many parents especially the poor do not care about their wards classes and are annoyed that their children use their phones to join online classes. Many parents don’t want their sons to get hooked on video games. If elite schools in the city and districts can do online classes with latest gadgets what about the poor Govt schools? Then, there are technical snags. Due to connectivity issue sometimes picture blurs becomes a fog of pixels with electronic buzzing and sometimes voice is blocked. In the middle of the lecture a phone call comes which disrupts the entire lecture. Sometimes a student disappears from the screen because his phone had crashed. In some cases the teachers are annoyed at the background noise while the class is on, that includes domestic quarrel that could be heard from a child’s home.

The answer to the entire spectrum of question is that if something good is taking place we should optimize its use, develop it further and pass it on to others. In no case it means that we should stop experiments in online teaching. It will take some time to solve all the problems but the work has to continue. It may not be just for a few months we have to move online. Nobody knows how long the lockdown and its effects continue. Are we ready to waste our whole academic year at a time when we can use technology? If we do not use technology now, when will we use it? The community as well as the Govt has a moral responsibility to help poor students to have electronic gadgets. It is a blessing that our students study online at a place where even proper classes do not go smoothly. The lockdown can be seen as training and a crash course for our teachers to learn and use technology. The sudden transition to an online mode has become de facto a massive experiment in education. This experiment will reshape the idea of education, bring in quality and fix the age-old problems of rote learning. It is a fact that most teachers are not tech savvy and lack familiarity with technology. The new reality caught them off guard and forced them to come out of their comfort zones. While most teachers find it difficult to cope with the online teaching but slowly and steadily most of them are improvising and learning from one another and even seeking help from their children to set up apps or deal with technical glitches. The negative attitude towards using online platforms has almost taken a back seat.

The decision of authorities both at higher and lower education, asking educational institutions to hold online classes is laudable as this will save students academic year and the learning process will continue unhindered. It was indeed a good step to rope in Doordarshan Srinagar to impart classes on the local TV. But there is a room for improvement. We need to have a TV channel wholly in service of students to telecast lectures all-day for classes 9th onwards. What else is more important for us than education of our children? As technology is getting more important amidst the current situation, the authorities need to resolve all the issues facing the students, faculty and administrative staff. The growth of online classes in Kashmir is a giant leap forward that can change our future. It can bring more innovation, digitization and fix the conundrum of quality education with greater accessibility to students from different socio-economic backgrounds. It is important to just embrace this new reality and work within its limitations.

Dr Mohmad Amin Malik is Principal Govt Degree College, Higher Education Deptt, J&K