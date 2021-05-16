Compassion in the times of COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again engulfed the sub-continent. Though warned and alarmed about the probability of second wave hitting this part of world, we were caught off guard.

From Kashmir, it was the sight of unusual and eccentric group behaviour as people thronged crowded places even when repeated warnings were made. The system also acted complacent by allowing the gatherings and unnecessary mixing of people even when some states were bearing the brunt of virus hitting it hard. When the virus surged intensely with the onset of April, people started realising the magnitude of the spread. The same people who were seen basking even when the contractions were happening, suddenly were panicking about its impacts. This virus has shown how ‘group behaviour’ is always strange and hard to decipher. The moral responsibility of protecting oneself from the infection by following the mandatory SOPs was missing.

As the daily numbers are rising, the worries of people are also spiking. What can be more traumatic when numbers too affect our psyche by gripping us in the thought of virus striking us any time around. From campus to home and nearby shops, conversations around COVID have been more depressing and agonising. We are losing people and the recent surge in the infection rates directly amplified our worries.

I could recount the experience of how distressing it is to have the COVID positive at home; even a slight folly would affect the whole family. The anxiety and the resultant mental agony issues make the case more often tormenting. The scenario of elderly people affected by COVID having co-morbid ailments literally sends one into the jittery

The need of the hour is to make the use of compassion and empathy which boosts the environment around us. There is no need stigmatising COVID affected persons. It is time to spread care and love, not the negativity. The unifying factor and the converging impact compassion has in times of crisis, has always worked wonders. The Lancet study on compassion during the times of COVID concluded: “In a sense, COVID-19 has shown us that a healthy person and a healthy world are the same. And healthy people and a healthy world are both strengthened immeasurably by having compassion at the heart of health”.

We can fight this wave as well with bond of affection and positive vibes beaming throughout our psycho-social environs. The crisis situation has both the positives and negatives associated with it, it’s out about how one makes the most of it. In some ways, the pandemic has brought populations together, generating an understanding that our health is interlinked and that we could all be at risk.

The caring and supportive mechanism we own also has the societal implications. WE we have seen cases of oxygen shortage when people were left to voluntary groups, with state itself feeling helpless. The heroic work by the voluntary associations in the times of crisis stands out. These are positive markers of social harmony and solidarity. It’s always rooted in intrinsic compassion and caring disposition.

Surely this moment calls for instilling the values of positivity and compassionate spirit in ourselves so that we can break this chain. The more we apply, the more strong the community bond becomes and we need it most in the terrible time of pandemic. We have always come over the disasters, be it humanitarian or natural, with the resilience and the strong signifiers of care and compassion. So wherever you are, don’t forget to wear a smile as the morning sun is waiting for you to shine.